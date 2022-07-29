MVH South offering hands-on experience in orthopedic medicine
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley Hospital South is offering a free, hands-on experience for students interested in orthopedic medicine this weekend.
The event will take place at Miami Valley Hospital South in Cancer Center Conference Rooms A and B on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. It is open to high school and college students interested in a career in orthopedic medicine.
According to the hospital, the experience is free and will feature surgery instrument demonstrations, hands-on lab work and educational talks from orthopedic surgeons, spine surgeons and sports medicine doctors.
Registration is not required for this event, however, students under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian complete registration paperwork. The paperwork will be available during check-in outside of the conference rooms.
