Man arrested with stolen items after Fayette County traffic stop

Hallettsville police take part in vehicle pursuit through city limits
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Sunday, at approximately 6:50 p.m., Hallettsville Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a Blue GMC Sierra 2500 (2015-2019 model) near the 400 block of W. Fairwinds Street. The driver failed to stop the vehicle, and officers then began a pursuit going eastbound through...
kwhi.com
FIVE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND ON DRUG CHARGES
Five people were arrested over the weekend on various drug charges by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday at 2:40 in the afternoon, Sgt. Ashley Burns and Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for Disregarding a Stop Sign. Upon approaching the vehicle a strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and the driver along with two passengers were asked to exit while the vehicle was searched. During a search of the vehicle and persons, Officers located marijuana, THC oil and a Vape Pen, and edible THC. The driver, Alexander Yuhas, 25 of Frisco, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled.
wtaw.com
Two DWI Plea Agreements Reached In Brazos County District Court
A Bryan man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office have reached a plea agreement regarding a DWI arrest in March of last year. 45 year old Ladarion Deon Johnson, who admitted to DWI with two prior convictions, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. According to the College Station police arrest report, an officer saw Johnson’s pickup run two red lights, then go airborne after hitting a second concrete curb, then drove another two miles before stopping.
fox7austin.com
Austin police search for homicide suspect after dispute between roommates
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a North Austin home. The home is located at the intersection of Fairfield and Bradford near Navarro Early College High School. Police say a call came in shortly after 11 p.m. on August 1 about a...
Police: Woman assaulted near downtown bus stop, search for suspect underway
University of Texas at Austin Police said on Monday just after 2:30 a.m., a woman flagged down officers and told them she was assaulted by a man in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. That's near East 15th Street.
Austin Police: Missing 25-year-old woman last seen in east Austin
The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen near east Austin.
KBTX.com
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence. Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard. Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her...
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on multiple charges after leading the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on a chase yesterday (Thursday) morning. Shortly after 8:30am, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Krenek was dispatched to a report of a theft of property from Hruska’s Gas Station in Ellinger. After...
Round Rock Police: Young pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles after crash
In a tweet thread, Round Rock police said one of the two vehicles that crashed was stolen. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Louis Henna and La Frontera boulevards, and the wreck closed the intersection around 6 p.m. Police said the road should open back up around 10 p.m.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest College Station Man On Drug Charges
Bryan police officers were waiting outside a ground floor apartment on Wednesday when a man dove through a bedroom window. BPD’s tactical response team executed a search warrant where according to an arrest report, officers seized more than $14,000 dollars, 224 T-H-C edibles weighing more than 16 pounds, ten ounces of marijuana, and two handguns.
KIII TV3
ARRESTED: Police capture Texas hitchhiker wanted for murder
TEMPLE, Texas — Rockdale Police Department assisted in locating 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell, according to their Facebook. Saturday morning Rockdale Police Officer Lauren Hensley arrested Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79 without any issues, according to police. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays...
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
fox7austin.com
Woman assaulted near bus stop close to University of Texas campus
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman says she was assaulted at near a bus stop close to the University of Texas campus. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on August 1 in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. A woman flagged down University of Texas Police...
Vehicle thefts are up in Austin. Why police say the heat isn’t helping
According to data from APD, car thefts have been increasing each year for at least the past five years. This year, Austin has had more car thefts each month compared to that month in the previous year.
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
KBTX.com
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department responded to a call at St. Andrews Park Saturday morning where a body was found. According to CSPD, the cause of death was determined to be suicide. If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency you can...
2 accused of injuring family member left tied up in hot garage for 4 days
Official reports said the person was tied up and locked in a hot garage for multiple days with little food and water.
fourpointsnews.com
Rescuers find body of missing swimmer but cannot resuscitate ￼
An adult died in Lake Travis after bystanders shared they were unable to locate a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface, according to a tweet by ATCEMS. First responders were called to a water rescue at 6200 Bob Wentz Park Rd. just before 2 p.m. on July 20.
fox7austin.com
APD identifies man killed in South Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The man killed in a shooting in South Austin has been identified by Austin police. APD says that officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road just before 8 p.m. July 26. Officers arrived and found 30-year-old Anthony Blaylock on the ground and unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
