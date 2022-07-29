UK Law Commission recommends updating law on digital assets

New ransomware figures from Venafi and Forensic Pathways have shed some light on to why Microsoft is currently so worried about the security of Office macros. Over the course of five months (November 2021 to March 2022), the two companies analyzed 35 million dark web URLs, including marketplaces and forums for ransomware products and services, finding that almost all (87%) of the ransomware found on the dark web has been delivered to endpoints via malicious macros.

SOFTWARE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO