Leesville Village Council

Wednesday meeting

KEY ACTION Appointed new council members and a new mayor.

DISCUSSION: Mayor Kaitlin Bernhart appointed former mayor John Traxler, and resident James Hall, to council. Both were sworn into office by Solicitor Jenna Hokes.

Bernhart then presented her resignation to council, effective immediately. Council President Mara Malterer was then sworn in as the village’s new mayor.

The changes in offices and new appointments leave Leesville with one vacant council seat.

Village resident Donald D’Ostroph was present at the meeting to discuss with council a tree near his road that he is concerned will fall. D’Ostroph also expressed concern regarding fireworks being set off in the village, he said that he feels they are not being set off in a safe area.

Council discussed the matter and agreed to check in to what constitutes “safe.” Council will review the new law with Hokes to determine what the statute states and what, if any, actions council should take regarding the issue.

In other discussion, Leesville’s wastewater system operator Tommy Slutz was present at the meeting to report on the status of the village’s system. Slutz said that during a recent meeting with the EPA it was advised that the village’s numbers were off, and that the EPA recommends that the village waste more solids and clean the baffles on the clarifier.

Slutz presented a plan to correct the issues, which included having solids removed on a quarterly basis until decreased to an acceptable level. Council reviewed the anticipated cost and unanimously approved.

OTHER ACTION

Heard a status report on maintenance tasks from employee Skip Bernhart.

Learned that Fiscal Officer Sally Bernhart plans to resign at the end of March, 2023. Council agreed to begin looking for a replacement in November.

Approved a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $200 to fund a survey.

Approved revenue budget for 2023 totaling $229,824.12.

Discussed tree maintenance and removal that is needed within the village.

Discussed signage that is need for the sewer plant.

Up Next Regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. in the village hall.