Regular COVID-19 Screening in Schools Can Control Infections, Limit Closures

COVID-19 cases continue plummet! US infections are down 15% over the past week to 123,367 per day - while deaths fall another 16% to 443 a day as BA.5 surge runs out of steam
Covid cases and deaths are continuing to fall in America just as many feared the budding BA.5 variant would cause a similar summer surge to what the nation experienced in previous years. The nation is currently averaging 123,367 new cases every day, a 15 percent drop over the past seven...
MedicalXpress
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose safe for immunocompromised
A fourth dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine seems safe for immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years or older, according to research published in the July 15 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Anne M. Hause, Ph.D., from the CDC COVID-19 Emergency Response...
contagionlive.com
Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis
The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over life-threatening complications that strike months later
ANYONE who has had coronavirus has been warned over life-threatening complications that strike months after infection. Medics are starting to recognise that the virus impacts the whole body and not just the respiratory system. Researchers at Kings College London said it's a multi-system condition that can cause disease throughout the...
BA.5 COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now
The new COVID-19 variants are more transmissible than ever, but how different do symptoms look compared to a year ago?
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer
An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
CDC: US infants are falling sick with a life-threatening virus that triggers fever, delirium, seizures, and sepsis
At least one newborn died in June after contracting a dangerous form of parechovirus, and the CDC says it is circulating in "multiple states."
The Weather Channel
Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More
While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
CDC: 'Unusually large' number of newborns infected with potentially life-threatening virus that can trigger fever, poor feeding, and seizures
At one hospital, 23 'previously healthy' newborn babies were diagnosed with parechovirus. Experts think the virus may be surging as COVID rules relax.
Why do the minority who haven’t had Covid account for most new infections?
Having somehow dodged Covid since the pandemic kicked off, the proportion of people who have never seen the red line appear on a rapid test are a steadily shrinking minority. On Thursday, the White House announced that the US president, Joe Biden, had tested positive for Covid, becoming the most high-profile figure yet to join the increasingly exclusive club of people who are only now, in the third year of rife disease, notching up their first infection.
Woman Came Off HIV Meds 15 Years Ago, Keeps Virus Naturally Under Control
She still harbors viable HIV, but her immune system has controlled the replication of the virus over the years.
Urgent warning as one million at risk of deadly condition due to wrong medication
A MILLION people are using the wrong asthma inhaler – raising their risk of a deadly attack. Research by charity Asthma + Lung UK suggests one in five sufferers’ condition is badly controlled. Around 75,000 Brits a year are hospitalised by the illness and four people die every...
Business Insider
Symptoms of the Omicron BA.5 variant include runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat
Its symptoms are similar to past Omicron subvariants: a sore throat, sneezing, and a runny nose.Experts say BA.5 infections may lead to less severe cases of COVID-19 than early ones. The Omicron BA.5 subvariant has become the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control...
COVID reinfection rate with treatment Biden is taking is more than 40% - and not 2% as marketed: Paxlovid is thought to suppress immune response meaning body can’t fight off new infection
Joe Biden has been re-infected with COVID after taking an anti-viral drug that leaves patients running a 40 per cent risk of flare-up of the virus shortly afterwards. Taking Paxlovid leaves COVID sufferers in danger of testing positive for the virus again very quickly after clearing their initial infection. When...
Thousands of hospital admissions and deaths ’caused by pandemic drinking’
Increased drinking fuelled by the pandemic could lead to thousands of extra hospital admissions, deaths and cases of disease over the next 20 years, experts have warned. A new study commissioned by NHS England from the University of Sheffield found that while lighter drinkers cut their consumption during the pandemic, heavier drinkers drank more and may never return to where they were.
The Weather Channel
After-Effects of COVID-19 Infection May Linger On for Years, Say Doctors
Mild COVID-19 infection or asymptomatic infection can be a misleading occurrence, and their after-effects may last for years, said doctors involved in treating COVID patients. Over 90 per cent of COVID-19 cases are considered mild or asymptomatic; among many, the infection weans away without detection. Many spend a week or two with a cough, mild fever, sore throat and headache.
BBC
Sore throat and cough top symptoms that could be Covid
Top symptoms that could be Covid are a sore throat or a cough, according to data from 17,500 people who said they had tested positive for the virus this week. Other common ones reported were headache and blocked nose. A high temperature or fever and loss of smell or taste...
