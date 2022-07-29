Regular COVID-19 Screening in Schools Can Control Infections, Limit Closures

Having somehow dodged Covid since the pandemic kicked off, the proportion of people who have never seen the red line appear on a rapid test are a steadily shrinking minority. On Thursday, the White House announced that the US president, Joe Biden, had tested positive for Covid, becoming the most high-profile figure yet to join the increasingly exclusive club of people who are only now, in the third year of rife disease, notching up their first infection.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO