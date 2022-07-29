ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Whether Chiefs' Training Camp stays in St. Joseph yet to be determined

 4 days ago
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ honest take on potential of a promising Chiefs WR will excite Kansas City fans

Numerous players have impressed over the opening days of the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp schedule, including wide receiver Skyy Moore. After missing much of the Chiefs’ offseason programs due to a hamstring injury, Moore has been a regular in offensive drills in training camp. Moore, a second-round selection by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft, has continued to build early chemistry with Patrick Mahomes and also familiarize himself more with the team’s offensive playbook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving

The Kansas City Chiefs had a rather bizarre 2021 season. After making it all the way to the Super Bowl the year prior, the team fell flat in the first few weeks. Their defense was atrocious, and their offense just couldn’t bail them out of the holes they dug themselves in. They did eventually recover, […] The post Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Isiah Pacheco shows preseason promise for KC Chiefs

With a very crowded running back room, Kansas City Chiefs sixth-round pick Isiah Pacheco needs to show why the Chiefs should save him a roster spot. Typically, sixth-ground draft picks don’t generate much buzz for teams in their first year. In fact, many don’t even make final roster cuts. This is even more true when the pick is a running back, one of the more devalued positions in the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp

With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
FanSided

Checking on Darryl Williams and other former Chiefs players

Let’s check in on the latest of a couple of former Kansas City Chiefs players as things change for them in the NFL preseason. The NFL’s transaction wire on Sunday featured a couple of familiar faces for those who pay close enough attention to members of past iterations of the Kansas City Chiefs roster. For one player, interior offensive lineman Darryl Williams, it featured the good news of finding a new team. For another, tight end David Wells, it meant seeing his name on the list of released players once again.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

