Whether Chiefs' Training Camp stays in St. Joseph yet to be determined

Let’s check in on the latest of a couple of former Kansas City Chiefs players as things change for them in the NFL preseason. The NFL’s transaction wire on Sunday featured a couple of familiar faces for those who pay close enough attention to members of past iterations of the Kansas City Chiefs roster. For one player, interior offensive lineman Darryl Williams, it featured the good news of finding a new team. For another, tight end David Wells, it meant seeing his name on the list of released players once again.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO