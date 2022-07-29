www.thunder1320.com
Lynne M. Cannon
Lynne M. Cannon, age 67, of Tullahoma passed away July 26, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral Services are scheduled for August 2, 2022 at 10 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9 AM until service time. Burial is scheduled for 1 PM at Nashville National Cemetery. Lynne was born June 18, 1955 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived by a son, Brian (Michelle) Cannon of Estill Springs, TN; her one and only granddaughter, Kinsley Rose Cannon of Jefferson City, TN; brother, Jon (Elaine) Messier of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nieces and nephew, Jon S., Larissa, Jessica Messier and Jennifer (Mike) Beradino; four grand-nieces and a nephew and a lifelong friend, Stevie LeBlanc from Tullahoma, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elizabeth Sheeley of Fayetteville TN; husband, Charles William Cannon of Tullahoma, TN; son, Michael Timothy Cannon of Estill Springs TN.
Michael “Mikey” Cannon
Michael “Mikey” Cannon, of Estill Springs, TN passed away July 25, 2022, at the age of 35. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM. He...
Jerry Ray Prater
Mr. Jerry Ray Prater, age 74, of Beechgrove, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home. Mr. Prater was born in Woodbury to his late parents Joe L. Prater and On Nadine Pitts Prater. He worked for Cummins Signs in Murfreesboro for 25 years, then went on to row-cropping soy beans with his brother Lonnie and wife and son and also grew pepper for several years afterwards. After retiring from Cummins, he and his wife started 4-J Chair Shop where they build hand-made rocking chairs, ladder backs and several other types of chairs with the help of son Jr., sister-in-law Pam, and later to be son, Jeffery. Little did they know that their business would thrive for 32+ years. He was a member of the Iconiura Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Laved Duggin and Cathy Crouch; brothers, Lannie Prater and Dwaine Prater.
Manchester, Coffee County Schools return to session Monday
Both the Coffee County and Manchester City School Systems will officially return from summer break on Monday. This means the return of school zones and children walking to school. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department urges motorists to please use caution, obey school zone lights and speeds, do not drive distracted...
Seasonal unemployment boosts county jobless rate for June
School employees on their yearly summer break were one of the factors that impacted the June 2022 county unemployment rates, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The latest statistics showed, as they typically do in June, jobless numbers increased in each of the state’s 95 counties.
Cecil Ray Powers
Cecil Ray Powers was born in Summitville, TN on May 22, 1933 and died on July 17, 2022. He was the only son of the late Ida Rayburn Powers and Cecil Powers. He had one sister, Dorothy Gail Powers Cole who died in December 2007. She and her husband, Robert, had one daughter, Anita and two grandchildren.
Over 5,000 early votes cast at the close of early voting in Coffee County
Final numbers are in for early voting in Coffee County – with 14.3 percent of registered voters having cast their ballots during the 14-day early voting period. According to Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar, 5,065 total votes were cast during early voting, with 304 voting on the final day of early voting Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders handle La Vergne in first fall scrimmage
It was only a scrimmage. But there is certainly reason to be optimistic after the Coffee County Red Raider’s outing Friday night in La Vergne. After taking a few plays to settle in, the Raiders were able to run an efficient offense and a defense that stymied the Wolverines for most of the afternoon.
