Mr. Jerry Ray Prater, age 74, of Beechgrove, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home. Mr. Prater was born in Woodbury to his late parents Joe L. Prater and On Nadine Pitts Prater. He worked for Cummins Signs in Murfreesboro for 25 years, then went on to row-cropping soy beans with his brother Lonnie and wife and son and also grew pepper for several years afterwards. After retiring from Cummins, he and his wife started 4-J Chair Shop where they build hand-made rocking chairs, ladder backs and several other types of chairs with the help of son Jr., sister-in-law Pam, and later to be son, Jeffery. Little did they know that their business would thrive for 32+ years. He was a member of the Iconiura Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Laved Duggin and Cathy Crouch; brothers, Lannie Prater and Dwaine Prater.

BEECHGROVE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO