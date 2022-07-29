Barton County gifts old repeaters to Ellinwood, Claflin

greatbendpost.com
Cop Shop (8/1)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/1) At 5:33 a.m. an accident was reported at 1407 NE 60 Avenue in Claflin. At 6:51 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 190 Road & NW 80 Avenue. Traffic Arrest. At 2:47 p.m. a traffic arrest was reported...
🎤Focus on Stafford County show
Hear this month's Focus on Stafford County show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Stafford County Economic Development Director Kathleen Norman that aired July 28, 2022. The Focus on Stafford County program airs the fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
🎙County Edition: Commissioner Kirby Krier
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Commissioner Kirby Krier that aired July 28, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Another RHID approved for more housing in Hays
"A good deal," said Reese Barrick, Hays city commissioner. "A very good deal," agreed Commissioner Sandy Jacobs. With no comment presented during the public hearing Thursday, city commissioners unanimously adopted an ordinance creating another RHID (Rural Housing Incentive District) in Hays. The ordinance establishes the RHID at Fourth and Fort,...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/1)
BOOKED: Michael Philbern on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $642.50 cash only. BOOKED: Dontae Adams on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Flee and Elude LEO, and Driving Without a License, bond set at $20,000 C/S.
Arrest made following chase through Barton Co.
On Monday, Aug. 1 at about 8:45 a.m., a deputy sheriff with the Barton County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle on US-56 Highway, near milepost 219, for a traffic violation. This location is just east of the city of Ellinwood. The driver continued east, refusing to stop for...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allman, Curtis Everette ; 40; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property;...
Former Hays Carlos O'Kelly's gets surprising new tenant
After nearly a decade empty, the former home of Carlos O’Kelly’s, 4107 Vine, is set to become the new home of the Hays’ Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. Currently, the clinic in the Hadley Center, 207B E. Seventh, operates under the direction of the Robert J. Dole...
Primary day has arrived in Barton Co., polls close at 7 p.m.
Early voting in Barton County began earlier this month, but Election Day has finally arrived. While many races will not be determined until the general election in November, several key local races will be decided by tonight. The constitutional amendment issue regarding abortion will also be decided in today's primary.
Great Bend shoe drive ongoing to benefit Surviving Suicide Foundation
A shoe drive fundraiser is ongoing in Great Bend until Aug. 29 to raise funds for community awareness against suicide. Surviving Suicide Foundation will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.
Construction underway on Zook Road (E Rd) in Pawnee Co.
The Pawnee County Road & Bridge Department is working on Zook Road (E Rd) between 60th and 70th starting Aug. 1. There will be one lane traffic at times and caution is advised to all drivers in the area. Road Crews will then move to the Macksville Road and close...
Outdoor gathering space planned for downtown vacant lot in Great Bend
Plans continue to move forward to transform a downtown vacant lot in Great Bend into a multi-use gathering space. Joe Andrasek owns a few lots in the 1100 block of Main Street, including Charlie’s Place, and wants to turn the vacant lot between the Golden Belt Bicycle Company and Dilly & Doc into an outdoor venue for concerts, vendor markets, bicycle demos, community ceremonies and business events.
New restaurant, lofts coming to downtown Great Bend
Last fall, the Kansas Department of Commerce launched a revitalization program, the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL), to address the cost of renovating downtown buildings. More than $1.8 million was awarded, and a future restaurant and outdoor gathering spot in Great Bend is among the 32 projects chosen. Great Bend...
Russell city manager takes to social media to defend pool lifeguards
Russell City Manager Jon Quinday took to social media Thursday, July 28 to defend the decision to close the public pool Aug. 7 and the job the pool's lifeguards do. Quinday's comments came after citizens made remarks of the pool's status this summer and the early August closing date. Read...
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
Brookville couple among finalists for Kansas Leopold Conservation Award
A Brookville couple is among four finalist for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners, and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care, according to information from the Sand County Foundation.
Hutch Post
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
ksal.com
Salina Police Log 8-1-22 – Three Thefts
Salina Police are investigating three separate thefts that have happened in the past week. Capt. Paul Forrester provided the details to KSAL News. On July 23 at 6:30 a.m., a Dragon’s Ascent video game machine was broken into at the Pilot travel stop on N. Ninth Street. A suspect placed a sticker on store cameras, removed the top panel from the game and stole $4,600.
KWCH.com
Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who worked for the City of Macksville, serving as a part-time police officer is dead, after, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said, he shot and killed himself during an attempt to arrest him. The KBI said its High Risk Warrant Team, supported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, responded to a request to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Macksville, in Stafford County.
Part-time Kansas police officer dies during standoff with KBI, KHP
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A part-time police officer is dead following a standoff with Kansas law enforcement in Stafford County. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, it happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday at a home on the 400 block of North Sheaffer in Macksville. Members of the KBI High-Risk Warrant Team and Kansas Highway […]
Great Bend Post
