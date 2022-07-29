‘Catch Me If You Can’ opens at Manchester Arts Center Aug. 5

I am sure I am not the only person who is giddy about a splash park coming to Grundy County, and I am doubly happy that there plans to be more “phases” to come. Every survey that has ever been done in Grundy; the citizens have put pool/recreation center at the top of the list. Many thanks to all involved in making this a reality. I would also like to do a shout out to all the candidates who really put in an amazing effort at last weekend’s ‘Meet the Candidates’ event at the high school. We are incredibly blessed to have these leaders in our community. Of course, last but not least, mad respect to my co-hosts Kayla, Lori & Claire for our media team up on this event. When we all work together, good things happen.

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO