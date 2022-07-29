‘Catch Me If You Can’ opens at Manchester Arts Center Aug. 5

www.thunder1320.com
2022 Old Timers Festival Parade Grand Marshal Announced
The 2022 Old Timers Festival parade grand marshal will be Rick Autery. This year’s theme is “Serving Thru History” as the City aims to honor not only our military veterans, but also our local people who dedicate so much of their lives to the betterment of our community. This year the City is also honoring its own history as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of incorporation.
Michael “Mikey” Cannon
Michael “Mikey” Cannon, of Estill Springs, TN passed away July 25, 2022, at the age of 35. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM. He...
Half a Century in the ‘Glass House’: Reflecting on magical moments at Murphy Center
Stately and iconic Kirksey Old Main, one of the first buildings constructed on the MTSU campus 111 years ago, may be the most recognizable facility on campus. But, for many, 50-year-old Murphy Center is MTSU’s most sentimental spot. From first kisses and first concerts to first days of college,...
Friday Night Food Truck Lineup for June 29, 2022
Treat yourself or bring the tribe to enjoy 12 Food Trucks, Vendors, Music and so much fun! Here is just some of you food choices. 312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (5pm to 9pm) this Friday. Annie’s Sno Biz. Franklin’s Fruit Tea. Gramma’s Hands Sweetery. Lilly’s...
PAWS Pets for Adoption July 29, 2022
Only a few cats and dogs to choose from at PAWS this week, but that’s a good thing. Shows that all the other animals are getting adopted out to good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is...
Anonymous shopper restores hope for local family
Sometimes heroes wear capes. Sometimes they shop at Dollar Tree in Spring Hill. Local mom Alexandria Jacas still can’t recall the incident without tears. “That man had no idea what my family was going through,” she said. Jacas and her 3-year-old son, Kesler, were checking out at the...
fox17.com
Tennessee plantation will no longer host weddings, concerts: 'Time changes everything'
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a progressive look to the future and respectful nod to the past, a historical site in Williamson County is closing a chapter. The Battle of Franklin Trust will no longer be booking weddings at the Carnton home and museum. Weddings and events at Carter House and Rippavilla are also coming to an end.
Lynne M. Cannon
Lynne M. Cannon, age 67, of Tullahoma passed away July 26, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral Services are scheduled for August 2, 2022 at 10 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9 AM until service time. Burial is scheduled for 1 PM at Nashville National Cemetery. Lynne was born June 18, 1955 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived by a son, Brian (Michelle) Cannon of Estill Springs, TN; her one and only granddaughter, Kinsley Rose Cannon of Jefferson City, TN; brother, Jon (Elaine) Messier of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nieces and nephew, Jon S., Larissa, Jessica Messier and Jennifer (Mike) Beradino; four grand-nieces and a nephew and a lifelong friend, Stevie LeBlanc from Tullahoma, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elizabeth Sheeley of Fayetteville TN; husband, Charles William Cannon of Tullahoma, TN; son, Michael Timothy Cannon of Estill Springs TN.
Williamson County plantation to stop hosting weddings, concerts
A plantation in Williamson County will no longer be hosting weddings and concerts as it shifts its focus from marketing events to marketing visitors.
Jerry Ray Prater
Mr. Jerry Ray Prater, age 74, of Beechgrove, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home. Mr. Prater was born in Woodbury to his late parents Joe L. Prater and On Nadine Pitts Prater. He worked for Cummins Signs in Murfreesboro for 25 years, then went on to row-cropping soy beans with his brother Lonnie and wife and son and also grew pepper for several years afterwards. After retiring from Cummins, he and his wife started 4-J Chair Shop where they build hand-made rocking chairs, ladder backs and several other types of chairs with the help of son Jr., sister-in-law Pam, and later to be son, Jeffery. Little did they know that their business would thrive for 32+ years. He was a member of the Iconiura Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Laved Duggin and Cathy Crouch; brothers, Lannie Prater and Dwaine Prater.
Manchester Police Chief Retiring August 30
Mark “Yogi” Yother began his police career at the same place he’ll retire from, the Manchester Police Department. Yother has turned in his notice to retire from his position as police chief on August 30. He began as a patrolman August 25, 1982 and began severing in...
Blessing box food in high demand due to inflation
There are over 20 boxes located throughout the county, with new ones in the works for places like Smyrna, La Vergne and even Christiana.
Ribbon Cutting: The Lofts at Gateway Commons in Murfreesboro
The Lofts at Gateway Commons held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2130 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. The Lofts at Gateway Commons features eight distinct luxury floor plans inspired by urban living across the United States. Enjoy amenities such as our expansive fitness center, eloquent clubhouse, rooftop veranda, resort style pool with private cabanas, fire pits and much more. Located in the heart of the Gateway with easy access to the Interstate and all major arteries in Murfreesboro.
Grundy County Herald
This, That and the Other
I am sure I am not the only person who is giddy about a splash park coming to Grundy County, and I am doubly happy that there plans to be more “phases” to come. Every survey that has ever been done in Grundy; the citizens have put pool/recreation center at the top of the list. Many thanks to all involved in making this a reality. I would also like to do a shout out to all the candidates who really put in an amazing effort at last weekend’s ‘Meet the Candidates’ event at the high school. We are incredibly blessed to have these leaders in our community. Of course, last but not least, mad respect to my co-hosts Kayla, Lori & Claire for our media team up on this event. When we all work together, good things happen.
Manchester, Coffee County Schools return to session Monday
Both the Coffee County and Manchester City School Systems will officially return from summer break on Monday. This means the return of school zones and children walking to school. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department urges motorists to please use caution, obey school zone lights and speeds, do not drive distracted...
Tennessee Tech professor continues legacy of his late colleagues with historic institute
COOKEVILLE – The legacy of three Tennessee Tech University professors is living on in an organization they began on campus in the mid 1980s. The Upper Cumberland Humanities and Social Sciences Institute began when English professor Homer Kemp and history professor Calvin Dickenson joined forces to create a way to foster historical research and be of public service in the Upper Cumberland. They were later joined by their former student, Tech history professor Michael Birdwell, who was commonly called “Birdie.”
Sheriff Auctions Pistols, Rifles, Shotguns
(WOODBURY, TN) Guns, guns, guns--if you want rifles, handguns, shotgun, knives and more weapons--the Cannon County Sheriff’s office is having an auction of seized weapons at 10:00 o'clock Saturday morning, October 15, 2022. This auction will be held at the Cannon County Community Center, 630 Lehman St. in neighboring Woodbury, TN.
Gatlinburg Police: Woman jumped from Anakeesta chair lift
Woman jumped from Gatlinburg chair lift on purpose, police say
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
Lebanon resident warns others after getting notification of AirTag on vehicle
“It says air tag found moving with you,” Kayla Bennett said.
Comments / 0