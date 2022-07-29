Dinos and giraffes both roam in Somervell County's Glen Rose

A dream for active outdoorsy types and rest-and-rechargers alike, Mineral Wells is the perfect place to reconnect with nature. With three state parks, four lakes, and the Brazos River all close at hand, there’s no shortage of ways to get outdoors. From hiking and biking to horseback riding, paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing, and rock climbing, you can choose your own adventure.

MINERAL WELLS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO