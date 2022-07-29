Dinos and giraffes both roam in Somervell County's Glen Rose

sanantonio.culturemap.com
Related
Countless activities add up to great fun in the Texas Midwest
Some of the most beautiful places are well off the beaten path, and such is the case within the Texas Midwest. When you get off the main highway and drive along the remaining stretches of historic highways or scenic farm-to-market roads that traverse the region, you’ll get in touch with frontier history, local courthouses and culture, family-friendly events, hidden pocket parks, quirky roadside attractions, and mom-and-pop eateries at every turn — not to mention a whole lot of nature.
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
WFAA
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drop into the Texas Lakes Trail's 31 counties, from Paris to Granbury
The Texas Lakes Trail is made up of 31 counties in North Central Texas, and it's where you can find the best of both worlds — rural and urban, small town and big city. Anchored by Dallas-Fort Worth, the Lakes Trail boasts a mix of world-renowned museums, historic downtowns, and Western culture in addition to great shopping, dining, and events.
fortworthreport.org
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFAA
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
Fast Company
This fast-growing city will offer relocating businesses an incentive to preserve open land
Fort Worth, Texas, is the third-fastest-growing city in the country. But as it adds people, development is reshaping a city that boasts lots of open space. As of 2020, Fort Worth was losing 50 acres of natural land a week to development. In an effort to continue to grow while also keeping open space, the city is working on a new plan: When a company sets up shop in Fort Worth, it will have the option of helping preserve the city’s natural ecosystems, even as it adds to development.
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
Comanche County wildfire burns into 4th day, damages over 6,000 acres
A wildfire that began Thursday in Comanche County has burned over 6,500 acres and is only 75% contained as of Sunday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Possible storms Friday, Saturday in North Texas as summer heat continues
Another hot weekend is in store for North Texas but not before some storms get in the mix as a weak cool front will move into the region.
KWTX
Rain chances return for some in Central Texas to kick off the weekend
Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last weekend of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.
Changing Market Conditions Increasing Housing Inventory in Texas. Here’s How That’s a Plus
Here’s something that could ease the tensions of Dallas-Fort Worth real estate agents: Inventory is growing. Of course, market conditions — higher interest rates and inflation — are at play, but it was one bright spot in the Texas Realtors’ second-quarter housing report. In comparing quarters,...
WacoTrib.com
Stargazing at the Paul and Jane Meyer Observatory near Clifton
Dan Doyle of the Central Texas Astronomical Society talks about the monthly open houses at the Paul and Jane Meyer Observatory near Clifton, northwest of Waco. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/scanning-the-heavens-and-looking-for-exoplanets/article_081fe3f0-0c63-11ed-9f09-e37c5293e3af.html.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
Heat blamed for North Texas UPS driver's illness during work deliveries
FORT WORTH, Texas — The wife of a Fort Worth area UPS driver is sounding the alarm about the dangers of working in the extreme heat. Kara Williams has had concerns for weeks about his work truck not having any air conditioning. But, Kara had hopes that age and being active were on his side.
Tips and tricks for saving on that grocery bill from the Culinary School of Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While gas prices may be ticking down, other essentials such as the price you pay for food in the grocery store keeps rising. CBS 11 News went to the Culinary School of Fort Worth for some tips and tricks people can use today to save money on their grocery bills.Ched Pagtakhan is the culinary operations manager here and said the number one thing to keep in mind is to have a plan, and to buy bulk — it's cheaper. "Most people go to the grocery store and will just buy chicken thighs chicken leg quarters. Well again with...
Garth to perform at AT&T Stadium Saturday, 'Texas Stadium is going to be hard to beat.'
ARLINGTON, Texas — Garth Brooks needs no introduction to Dallas-Fort Worth. The best selling solo artist credits North Texas for his success in country music. His career now spans more than four decades dating back to 1989 at Billy Bobs, and the Texas State Fair and Texas Stadium in the 90s.
CultureMap San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0