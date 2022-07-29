The Atlanta Hawks made the ‘move of the offseason’, says 4-time champ

The Atlanta Falcons have been belittled in just about every possible way a football team and its players can be – and the season hasn’t even started. Commentators are lining up to throw shade at this team, analysts are ripping apart the roster, and even EA Sports is ranking the players low in Madden 23. But, as much as players and coaches say they ignore it and shrug it off, they are human, and the anger is showing.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO