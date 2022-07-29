Warsaw Man Accused Of Breaking Into Seven Storage Units

www.inkfreenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Kendallville Man To Serve Four Years In Prison On Dealing Conviction
WARSAW — A Kendallville man will serve four years in prison after officers discovered a large amount of methamphetamine in a vehicle. Joshua E. Jellison, 42, 526 E. Diamond St., Kendallville, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony. Two additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Police seize 19 guns, drugs from South Bend man’s home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Investigators found drugs and more than a dozen firearms inside a 21-year-old South Bend man’s home, police say. State police and the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) served a search warrant on the morning of July 26 at a home in the 1100 block of Queen Street. The […]
WNDU
19-year-old charged in connection with South Bend armed robberies linked to dating apps
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of armed robberies linked to dating apps on the city’s northeast side. In late June, the South Bend Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation...
WANE-TV
Police look to ID man who held up barbershop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a Coldwater Road barbershop in late June. It was around 9 a.m. June 29 when a “male black wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes” came into the Sport Clips at 4415 Coldwater Road, showed a small handgun and told employees to fill a plastic bag with cash from the register, Fort Wayne Police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
max983.net
Missing Argos Teen Located and Safe
A 16-year-old Argos girl reported missing last week has been located and is safe, according to the Argos Police Department. Lana Rose Roemer was reported missing Thursday, July 28 after nobody had heard from her or had seen her since Wednesday, July 27 around 8:30 a.m. ET near the Trailer Park homes on West Marshall Street in Argos. She was located over the weekend and was found safe.
abc57.com
Heroin, fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were found in a vehicle he was driving, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black, 2012 Dodge pickup truck in the area of Pioneer Drive and U.S. 30.
WNDU
South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested last week as the result of an extensive investigation into drug dealing and guns that began from a citizen complaint. Indiana State Police, in cooperation with the South Bend Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Queen Street in South Bend around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 1:46 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2100 block of East Hendricks Street, Warsaw. A bicycle was found. 12:39 p.m. Friday, July 29, 700 block of East Market Street, Warsaw. A ring was found at Fribley Field. Elkhart County. Officers with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart County teen
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for an Elkhart County teenager. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance. He is described as a 15-year-old Black male. He’s 5’3″ and 120 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. Police say he was last […]
wbiw.com
Three-vehicle crash on US33 in Kimmel claims life of Albion man
NOBLE COUNTY – Friday evening at approximately 5:00 p.m., State Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post and officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on US33 at the intersection of County Road 200 North in Kimmel. Senior Trooper Nick Meade’s preliminary investigation revealed...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for missing 12-year-old
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old Rori, who was last seen on Monday morning in the west Goshen area. Rori is described as 5'9", 170 pounds with light brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black "Sons of...
inkfreenews.com
Statewide Silver Alert Declared For Elkhart Teenager
ELKHART — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teenager from Elkhart. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Antonio Mikell, a 15-year-old black teenager who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Antonio was last seen wearing a Trump 2020 T-shirt and pajama pants with Christmas lights, and carrying a silver suitcase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Missing 16-year-old out of Argos found safe
ARGOS, Ind. - A 16-year-old who was reported missing on July 27 was found and is safe, the Argos Police Department announced. On Sunday morning, Argos Police announced Lana Roemer was found.
WANE-TV
Fire heavily damages mobile home in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just before 4 a.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 200 block of Country Forest Drive. That’s located in the Countryside Village neighborhood. Heavy damage to the mobile home could be seen. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
WOWO News
Stand off ends with man in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
abc57.com
Security footage captures early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning. It happened near Milton and St. Joseph Streets in South Bend. Officials have released the genders and ages of the four victims. The youngest one, a 26 year old male, is still in critical condition at the hospital. There are no further updates regarding the other three victims that sustained non-life threatening injuries.
WTOL-TV
Armed robbery at Hicksville gas station early Saturday
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Hicksville police are looking for two men they say robbed a gas station early on Saturday morning. At approximately 1:34 a.m. Saturday, the Hicksville Police Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Shell Spee-D-Mart gas station. Police say minutes before officers arrived, two...
inkfreenews.com
Man Charged With Intimidation After Dispute On Basketball Court
WINONA LAKE — An Etna Green man was arrested after allegedly threatening two youths with a knife following an altercation at a Winona Lake park. Jacob Adam Cullison, 39, 222 E. High St., Etna Green, is charged with intimidation, a level 5 felony; and battery and disorderly conduct, both class B misdemeanors.
22 WSBT
BREAKING UPDATE: Child found safe in stolen car
A missing one-year-old boy was found and is safe. The little boy was in a car that was stolen Friday morning. The car was taken around 7 this morning from a home on North Cushing Street, just southwest of Memorial Hospital. 3 hours later the boy was found about 2...
wfft.com
Police: Two men shot in tow truck on Fort Wayne's Southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two men are at the hospital after police say they were shot while inside a tow truck this evening. Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Gaywood Drive and Sherwood Terrace at 4:51 p.m. Officers say they found the men with gunshot wounds. Both...
Comments / 0