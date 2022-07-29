Democrats tout teacher pay raise proposal, ask governor to add to special session call

www.5newsonline.com
Related
Senate Education Committee chair says teacher pay needs to wait on adequacy study
ARKANSAS, USA — State Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, said it is important to follow the process of an adequacy study to raise teacher salaries in Arkansas. The chair of the Senate Education Committee, Irvin said she has legal concerns if Arkansas lawmakers deviate from the formula that came from the 2004 Lake View case.
Oklahoma-based tribes say they followed rules on Freedmen rights
OKLAHOMA, USA — Leaders and representatives of five Oklahoma-based tribes on Wednesday told a U.S. Senate committee that they have followed treaties and court rulings regarding the citizenship of Freedmen and that the federal government should respect their sovereignty. Freedmen were the freed Black people enslaved by the Cherokee,...
Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
Arkansas lawmakers urge schools to use funds for bonuses
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday took back the authority they gave for the state to distribute about $460 million in remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds to school districts, saying they want schools to use the money for teacher and staff bonuses. The move faced opposition from Democrats...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CVS asking Arkansas pharmacists to verify drugs aren't being used for abortions
CVS Health is asking pharmacists in some states to verify that a few of the prescriptions they provide will not be used end a pregnancy. A spokesman said Thursday that the drugstore chain recently started doing this for methotrexate and misoprostol, two drugs used in medication abortions but also to treat other conditions.
Washington Regional ranked top hospital in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In addition to receiving the number one ranking in Arkansas, Washington Regional Medical Center was also ranked the "Best Hospital" in the Ozarks Region for a fourth consecutive year. According to a release by Washington Regional, the annual list of best hospitals is a compilation of...
Arkansas woman with disabilities spreads joy by writing letters to strangers
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — July is Disabilities Pride Month. It’s a month to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark law that extends civil rights protection to people with disabilities and assures that all Americans benefit from their talents. 5NEWS had the chance to...
LGBTQ+ communities react to Arkansas lawmakers voting against marriage equality bill
ARKANSAS, USA — Nearly a month after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the House passed a bill to protect marriage equality. House members say they fear the Supreme Court could revisit other landmark decisions. "To constitutional protect rights and then take them away,” said Megan...
RELATED PEOPLE
Second-hand shops see increase in back-to-school shoppers
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas students and teachers will be back in the classroom before we know it and with prices higher than usual this year, back-to-school shopping could be pretty expensive. 5NEWS had the chance to talk with Once Upon a Child, a children’s consignment shop in Northwest Arkansas...
'Deb Project' assists families of children in foster care
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — There are more than 4,600 children in foster care across Arkansas, with fewer than 1,7000 foster homes to care for them, according to a May release from the Arkansas House of Representatives. The non-profit 'Deb Project' is working to make sure foster families have what they...
Arkansas year-over-year job numbers up 2.75% in June, jobless rate remains at 3.2%
ARKANSAS, USA — With gains in the broad Trade, Transportation and Utilities sector and in manufacturing, Arkansas’ estimated year-over-year jobs were up 2.75% in June. However, with a slower rate of growth in the labor force, the June jobless rate remained at 3.2%. The number of employed in...
Trial for Richard Barnett pushed back to December
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A federal judge has agreed to push back the trial for Richard Barnett, the man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C. On Monday, July 18, the judge allowed Barnett's trial set for Sept. 6, 2022, to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas man suffering from COVID long-haul thanks 'therapy angels' for recovery
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Don Mantooth still has achy joints, brain fog and chest pain. But it's his breathing, he credits to his "therapy angels" at Baptist Health-Fort Smith and their pulmonary specialists that have kept him going while he battles long-haul COVID. Mantooth was diagnosed with COVID in...
Arkansas medical marijuana tax revenue down in the first half of 2022
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas collected $15.8 million in tax revenue from medical marijuana sales in the first six months of 2022, down from $16.9 million in the same period of 2021. Pounds of product sold at state-licensed dispensaries is up almost 10% in the first half of 2022. The...
Tech company bringing drone innovation to Northwest Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — DroneUp has delivery hubs at Walmart stores in Bentonville, Rogers, and Farmington, allowing the company to deliver items within 30 minutes for just four bucks. “It’s a new mobility, it’s the future of mobility and delivery,” said Alex Buckley, Business Development, DroneUp. And...
List: Areas in Arkansas asked to conserve water
ARKANSAS, USA — Due to record-high temperatures across the state mixed with drought conditions, more counties and cities in Arkansas are asking residents to conserve water. The National Weather Service predicts above-average temperatures for the next eight to 14 days with little to no rain in the state. Officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas hospital using artificial intelligence to help patients during labor
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Northwest Health announced in a press release Tuesday, July 19, that it is now using PeriWatch Vigilance, a system based on artificial intelligence, to help monitor patients during the labor and delivery process. The introduction of the new safety measure comes after a recent report from...
Police arrest man for crime committed by person who stole his identity
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Quenterous Harris is working to clear his name after he was wrongfully arrested in Mississippi for a warrant out of Crawford County, a place he has never visited. "I was leaving Chick-fil-a and I was in handcuffs about 40 minutes later," said Quenterous Harris. Harris...
Arkansas WWII Veteran turns 100 years old
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s not every day that you meet someone who has lived a century, but this one veteran has. Robert Craig, a Corporal of the U.S. Army celebrated his 100th birthday. The family celebrated him all weekend and ended the festivities with a party today. Other...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 0