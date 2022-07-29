ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Democrats tout teacher pay raise proposal, ask governor to add to special session call

5NEWS

Oklahoma-based tribes say they followed rules on Freedmen rights

OKLAHOMA, USA — Leaders and representatives of five Oklahoma-based tribes on Wednesday told a U.S. Senate committee that they have followed treaties and court rulings regarding the citizenship of Freedmen and that the federal government should respect their sovereignty. Freedmen were the freed Black people enslaved by the Cherokee,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas lawmakers urge schools to use funds for bonuses

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday took back the authority they gave for the state to distribute about $460 million in remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds to school districts, saying they want schools to use the money for teacher and staff bonuses. The move faced opposition from Democrats...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Washington Regional ranked top hospital in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In addition to receiving the number one ranking in Arkansas, Washington Regional Medical Center was also ranked the "Best Hospital" in the Ozarks Region for a fourth consecutive year. According to a release by Washington Regional, the annual list of best hospitals is a compilation of...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Second-hand shops see increase in back-to-school shoppers

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas students and teachers will be back in the classroom before we know it and with prices higher than usual this year, back-to-school shopping could be pretty expensive. 5NEWS had the chance to talk with Once Upon a Child, a children’s consignment shop in Northwest Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

'Deb Project' assists families of children in foster care

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — There are more than 4,600 children in foster care across Arkansas, with fewer than 1,7000 foster homes to care for them, according to a May release from the Arkansas House of Representatives. The non-profit 'Deb Project' is working to make sure foster families have what they...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Trial for Richard Barnett pushed back to December

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A federal judge has agreed to push back the trial for Richard Barnett, the man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C. On Monday, July 18, the judge allowed Barnett's trial set for Sept. 6, 2022, to be...
WASHINGTON, DC
5NEWS

Tech company bringing drone innovation to Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — DroneUp has delivery hubs at Walmart stores in Bentonville, Rogers, and Farmington, allowing the company to deliver items within 30 minutes for just four bucks. “It’s a new mobility, it’s the future of mobility and delivery,” said Alex Buckley, Business Development, DroneUp. And...
ELECTRONICS
5NEWS

List: Areas in Arkansas asked to conserve water

ARKANSAS, USA — Due to record-high temperatures across the state mixed with drought conditions, more counties and cities in Arkansas are asking residents to conserve water. The National Weather Service predicts above-average temperatures for the next eight to 14 days with little to no rain in the state. Officials...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas WWII Veteran turns 100 years old

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s not every day that you meet someone who has lived a century, but this one veteran has. Robert Craig, a Corporal of the U.S. Army celebrated his 100th birthday. The family celebrated him all weekend and ended the festivities with a party today. Other...
ARKANSAS STATE
