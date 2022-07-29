Electric Vehicles Could Get Way Cheaper Again Under The Anti-Inflation Climate Bill

www.fatherly.com
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
CNBC
How an unknown Vietnamese carmaker is trying to beat Tesla in the U.S.
An unknown automaker, VinFast, which was founded just a few years ago in Vietnam, is landing in the United States hoping to take on giants like Tesla. Its founder, Pham Nhat Vuong, made his first fortune in dried ramen noodles and has since become Vietnam's richest person and owner of Vingroup, the country's largest conglomerate.
creators.com
Buttigieg Wants to Mandate Electric Vehicles. He's Wrong
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, considered the most likely Democratic candidate for president in 2024 after Joe Biden in the latest Washington Post ranking, says the solution to high gas prices is getting "most Americans" to switch to electric vehicles — willingly or not. Buttigieg is issuing federal regulations to...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
This Is America’s Worst Car Brand
The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS・
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
Jeanine Pirro on Biden's push for electric cars: He's forgetting the 'average American' can't afford them
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro ripped the Biden administration Tuesday on "The Five" for continuing to push electric vehicles and for taking credit for falling gas prices, despite shifting blame to Putin and oil companies for high prices. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Here’s what I think: When Joe Biden came out...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
Putin's army is guzzling gas and Russians are stuck vacationing at home — boosting the country's oil production to a 5-month high
Russian oil production has hit its highest level since February as the army guzzles gas and people holiday at home, according to data company Kpler. The boom in domestic demand has seen exports to Asia tumble by 40% from their wartime peak, data shows. "Russians can barely fly anywhere, so...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker: We are ready to go to to the polls in November
Jul. 18, 2022 - 05:25 - Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker Neal Crabtree slams Biden for rise in gas prices and refusal to produce oil in America.
Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land
In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS・
IFLScience
China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report
India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
