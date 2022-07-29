Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

salinapost.com
Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
Suspect charged in murder of Kan. man walking from from nightclub
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused in the deadly April shooting outside a Kansas nightclub made his first court appearance in the case Friday. Brent Cruz, 35, is charged with 2nd degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Kansas primary
Tuesday is primary election day in Kansas. Polls are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for those who have not yet voted. If you have registered to vote, but aren't affiliated with a political party, you can still vote on the proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion. If you...
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
Police hosting active shooter training for Kan. houses of worship
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After multiple mass shootings nationwide during the last three months, the Wichita Police Department is set to host active shooter training for churches in the region. According to the department's social media page, the training is for all houses of worship. A date for training has not...
State AG’s office to provide consumer protection info at Tri-Rivers Fair
TOPEKA - The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will offer information at this week’s Tri-Rivers Fair in Salina to help consumers protect themselves from identity theft, scams and deceptive business practices, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. “The best way for consumers to protect themselves from scams is...
Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A rare Democrat in a deeply Republican state, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas is one of the most vulnerable incumbents seeking reelection this year. In the final months of her congressional campaign, she is focusing on Republicans' strict opposition to abortion rights. An online...
KU research: More food assistance can keep kids out of foster care
TOPEKA — A new study gives fuel to arguments that the state could significantly spare children from landing in foster care if the state spent more on things like food benefits for struggling families. A University of Kansas study estimated foster care caseloads could drop by 14% if taxpayers...
Kan. begins fiscal year 2023 with tax receipts ahead of estimates
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday the Kansas July tax receipts. In total, Kansas saw its total tax receipts for July exceed the estimate by $127.6 million with $586.2 million collected, according to a statement from her office. “Due to my administration’s record-setting economic development successes over...
Kansas Historical Society: They grow it tall in Jewell County!
Some tall corn from the Kansas Historical Society Facebook page:. You’ve probably heard the song lyrics “The corn is as high as an elephant’s eye.” These three men compare their height to corn stalks that grew to 20 feet tall on the Henry Boag farm in Jewell County. Depending on the variety, corn can typically grow anywhere from 7 to 16 feet. #kansashistory.
Wind Surge trounces Naturals, 11-3
WICHTA - Edouard Julien’s two home runs and four RBIs led the Wind Surge to an 11-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night as Wichita took the series lead. The Naturals struck first as they forced two first-inning walks and allowed Logan Porter to hit a...
NWS issues heat advisories as indices soar Monday, Tuesday
As temperatures rise to triple digits once again, heat advisories have been issued for much of Kansas. Heat illnesses may occur due to the hot temperatures and high heat indices, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities, the National Weather Service noted. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in...
Wind Surge defeats Naturals 5-2, wins series
WICHITA - DaShawn Keirsey Jr.’s baserunning led the Wind Surge to a 5-3 victory on Sunday afternoon as he scored two runs on wild pitches to power Wichita to the series victory. Simeon Woods-Richardson made his first start on the mound for the Surge since June 11 and pitched...
NWS: Warm-up coming after Sunday; triple digits returning
After a few morning showers and storms across southern Kansas Sunday, warmer and drier air will start to move in. Sunday will be the coolest day of the week with hot and dry conditions expected the rest of the week.
