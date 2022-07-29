ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Kansas primary

Tuesday is primary election day in Kansas. Polls are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for those who have not yet voted. If you have registered to vote, but aren't affiliated with a political party, you can still vote on the proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion. If you...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas

A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A rare Democrat in a deeply Republican state, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas is one of the most vulnerable incumbents seeking reelection this year. In the final months of her congressional campaign, she is focusing on Republicans' strict opposition to abortion rights. An online...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Suicide#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Kansas Supreme Court
Salina Post

Kan. begins fiscal year 2023 with tax receipts ahead of estimates

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday the Kansas July tax receipts. In total, Kansas saw its total tax receipts for July exceed the estimate by $127.6 million with $586.2 million collected, according to a statement from her office. “Due to my administration’s record-setting economic development successes over...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: They grow it tall in Jewell County!

Some tall corn from the Kansas Historical Society Facebook page:. You’ve probably heard the song lyrics “The corn is as high as an elephant’s eye.” These three men compare their height to corn stalks that grew to 20 feet tall on the Henry Boag farm in Jewell County. Depending on the variety, corn can typically grow anywhere from 7 to 16 feet. #kansashistory.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Wind Surge trounces Naturals, 11-3

WICHTA - Edouard Julien’s two home runs and four RBIs led the Wind Surge to an 11-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night as Wichita took the series lead. The Naturals struck first as they forced two first-inning walks and allowed Logan Porter to hit a...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salina Post

NWS issues heat advisories as indices soar Monday, Tuesday

As temperatures rise to triple digits once again, heat advisories have been issued for much of Kansas. Heat illnesses may occur due to the hot temperatures and high heat indices, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities, the National Weather Service noted. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Wind Surge defeats Naturals 5-2, wins series

WICHITA - DaShawn Keirsey Jr.’s baserunning led the Wind Surge to a 5-3 victory on Sunday afternoon as he scored two runs on wild pitches to power Wichita to the series victory. Simeon Woods-Richardson made his first start on the mound for the Surge since June 11 and pitched...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy