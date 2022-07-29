ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon doubts Ukraine claim of stolen grain on Syrian ship

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB
 3 days ago
SFGate

Lebanon clears ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prosecutor general decided a Syrian ship allegedly carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia may leave a port in the country’s north, officials said Tuesday. The move came after an investigation showed the vessel wasn't carrying stolen goods. However, the Laodicea cannot immediately leave...
Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even as Moscow's war machine crawls across Ukraine's east, trying to achieve the Kremlin's goal of securing full control over the country's industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south. The Ukrainians...
