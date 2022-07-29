Lebanon doubts Ukraine claim of stolen grain on Syrian ship

www.sfgate.com
Lebanon clears ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prosecutor general decided a Syrian ship allegedly carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia may leave a port in the country’s north, officials said Tuesday. The move came after an investigation showed the vessel wasn't carrying stolen goods. However, the Laodicea cannot immediately leave...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin accuses US of direct involvement in war; Moscow says it carried out Mykolaiv and Kharkiv strikes
Moscow says US is sharing intelligence with Ukrainian forces; Russia claims it has destroyed ammo depots in east and south of Ukraine
Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even as Moscow's war machine crawls across Ukraine's east, trying to achieve the Kremlin's goal of securing full control over the country's industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south. The Ukrainians...
Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan trip as ‘more important today than ever’ amid China tensions – live
US House speaker puts out statement explaining trip, saying she will ‘focus on reaffirming our support and on promoting shared interests’
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
How a San Francisco DJ found purpose on the front lines of Ukraine
What it's like to train soldiers by day and rave in bomb shelters at night.
