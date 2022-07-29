Colin Hay's Men at Work plays Clearwater on Thursday

If you've been jamming to President Barack Obama's newest summer playlist, we've got more smooth listening for ya.State of play(list): St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch shared his favorite Harley-riding songs with Axios. Even if you don't have a motorcycle, you can still get that wild and free feeling while riding your bike, skateboard, scooter, sticking your head out the window of an Uber, etc. Some of his favorites: "Back in Black," by AC/DC: "Takes me back to high school 8-track days at Lakewood High.""Walk this Way," Run-DMC feat. Aerosmith: "One of the best guitar lines in history along with a groundbreaking rap collaboration.""Sabotage," by the Beastie Boys: "Stress reliever." "Strut," by Lenny Kravitz: "Big Lenny fan — perfect cruising tune.""Uptown," by Prince: "Because it's Prince (my fav 💜)"

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO