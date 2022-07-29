Colin Hay's Men at Work plays Clearwater on Thursday

www.cltampa.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Popular Comic Convention Returns To TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
cltampa.com
Cat Power brings latest 'Covers' album to downtown Tampa next month
The setlist for Chan Marshall's last Tampa Bay appearance—opening for Alanis Morissette at the old Gary—included a cover of The Rolling Stones. The 50-year-old indie songwriting icon's last local headlining set in September 2019 included takes on Nick Cave, The Velvet Underground and even Lana Del Rey. To...
cltampa.com
freeFall Theatre’s 2022-23 season is off and running in St. Petersburg
St. Pete’s freeFall Theatre has a packed schedule in store for its upcoming season. Tickets are now available for a season filled with two world premieres, classic adventures, romance and more. In addition to the shows, the theater will also bring back gameNights, movie screenings, concerts and cabarets to its packed schedule.
cltampa.com
Bob Marley is coming to Tampa next year
Bob Marley is coming to Tampa Bay. No, not that Bob Marley. This Bob Marley is a stand-up comedian from Portland, Maine—and he’s coming to downtown Tampa in March. He’s no reggae icon, but Marley has appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman”, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” Comedy Central and gained a national following for his stand-up routines and radio segment, “The World According to Bob.”
cltampa.com
Tampa Repertory Theatre announces plays for 2022-23 season kicking off this fall
Three new plays are coming to The Tampa Repertory Theatre for its 2022-23 season starting this fall. Across three Tampa stages, the theater will present “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” “The Elephant Man” and “All My Sons.”. This season’s theme revolves around ideas of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cltampa.com
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren co-headline a St. Petersburg show next week
Following a Beatles tribute performance in Clearwater last March, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay predicted that Todd Rundgren would return to Tampa Bay in eight months time. Well, it hasn’t even been five months, and the 74-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame newbie is set to co-headline a gig with Daryl Hall at St. Petersburg's Mahaffey Theater on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
cltampa.com
Play about Tampa’s civil rights lunch counter sit-in is part of Stageworks Theatre’s 40th anniversary season
Tampa Bay’s longest running professional theater company, Stageworks Theatre, celebrates its 40th anniversary with new season announcements. Stageworks Theatre’s 2022-2023 six-show season will mark one of its most ambitious yet, with titles like “The Color Purple,” the premiere of Tampa playwright’s “When the Righteous Triumph” and many more.
cltampa.com
After 45 years, Grand Prix Tampa is now closed
Grand Prix Tampa, an iconic local fixture for kid's birthday parties, mini-golf and go-carts since 1978, has closed its doors. "We appreciate your many years of continued support of our business however we regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is PERMANENTLY CLOSED," read a message on Grand Prix Tampa's Facebook page on Monday.
cltampa.com
Black Wall Street archaeologist Alicia Odewale is part of National Geographic Live series coming to Tampa
The National Geographic Live series will return to Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts next year. The traveling series brings audiences into the experiences and research of speakers from across the world. Tampa's 2023 National Geographic Live three-show series features marine biologist Diva Amon, photographer and filmmaker Ami...
RELATED PEOPLE
cltampa.com
Applications for Creative Pinellas' $2,000 emerging artist grants are now open
Nonprofit arts agency Creative Pinellas has announced its latest chance for budding local artists to earn a career jumpstart. The organization’s 2023 Emerging Artist Grant is now open for applications. The program is designed to uplift and assist artists early in their professional career with a $2,000 financial grant, mentorship and a spot in a group exhibition.
cltampa.com
33 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Genre-re-defining hip-hop duo They Hate Change has landed its Jagjaguwar debut, Finally, New, on countless best-of-the-year-so-far lists and racked up acclaim from critics drawn to a fresh, anglophilian, brand of rap that borrows from what feels like every strain of club music worth its salt. The Tampa group's no-cover Sunday...
Bay News 9
Thousands attend Tampa Bay Comic Convention
TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands are in downtown Tampa this weekend for the Tampa Bay Comic Convention!. The Tampa Bay Comic Convention is back at the Tampa Convention Center. Thousands have been attending all weekend, many in costume. The Tampa Comic Convention started in 2010. They canceled it in 2020 because...
Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years
TAMPA, Fla. — There is now one less thing to do in Tampa — Grand Prix Tampa has permanently closed its doors. After a long 43-year run, the business closed down, making sure to thank everyone on its website for the years of fun. "Grand Prix Tampa is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tampa Bay Comic Convention expects record attendance
The convention features hundreds of booths, celebrity guests, panel discussions, photo opportunities, and more
Listen to St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch's playlist for the open road
If you've been jamming to President Barack Obama's newest summer playlist, we've got more smooth listening for ya.State of play(list): St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch shared his favorite Harley-riding songs with Axios. Even if you don't have a motorcycle, you can still get that wild and free feeling while riding your bike, skateboard, scooter, sticking your head out the window of an Uber, etc. Some of his favorites: "Back in Black," by AC/DC: "Takes me back to high school 8-track days at Lakewood High.""Walk this Way," Run-DMC feat. Aerosmith: "One of the best guitar lines in history along with a groundbreaking rap collaboration.""Sabotage," by the Beastie Boys: "Stress reliever." "Strut," by Lenny Kravitz: "Big Lenny fan — perfect cruising tune.""Uptown," by Prince: "Because it's Prince (my fav 💜)"
cltampa.com
St. Pete residents demand housing in final community conversation about Tropicana Field site redevelopment
What is to become of the 86 acres encompassing St. Petersburg’s historic Gas Plant District where Tropicana Field now sits? The space has a long history of broken promises, which Mayor Ken Welch is trying to amend. He remembers those broken promises, having grown up in the area before...
thegabber.com
Meet Gulfport’s Giant Ant Out For a Walk Sculpture
In Largo, Jayne van der Voordt’s home was considered “the weird house” in a sea of beige. When she moved to Gulfport this year, it was time for the Largo-native to let her artistic flag fly. In sync with her hot pink house, van der Voordt painted and spruced up a mannequin made from found objects (and a living plant growing from her skull) and attached it to a giant metal ant sculpture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cltampa.com
Dave Sunday of Sunday’s Delicatessen explains why he closed his popular Ybor City eatery
For hours on Thursday, July 28—Sunday’s Delicatessen’s second to last day open—the line sprawled out of the door and onto the Ybor City sidewalk. The breakfast rush turned into the lunch rush as loyal customers patiently waited for one last Sunday’s sandwich. Dave and Gina Sunday, and the rest of their skeleton crew, locked the doors before 2 p.m., telling customers they had run out of food.
stpetecatalyst.com
Ferg’s buys a pirate ship
July 29, 2022 - Mark Ferguson, owner of Ferg’s Sports Bar and Grill, is bringing a taste of Gasparilla to St. Petersburg next week. The Vanity, a float formerly owned by Tampa’s Bonney-Read Krewe, will now “dock” at the St. Pete institution across from Tropicana Field. Ferguson reportedly paid $33,000 for the pirate ship, which he plans to display in Ferg’s courtyard. It will cross the bay to 1320 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg on Monday.
Sun City Center community being overrun with wild hogs, neighbors say
Residents in one Sun City Center community said their neighborhood is being overrun by wild hogs and new developments are to blame.
Old House Finds New Home in St. Petersburg
1910's-era house moved over the weekend to make way for new development
Comments / 0