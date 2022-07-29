Residency requirements loosened for positions with Albany County

wnyt.com
WNYT
Gov. Hochul announces new funding for affordable housing
Governor Hochul says tonight funding will create 1,600 sustainable affordable homes across the state. 21 million dollars will go to Yates Village in Schenectady’s Goose Hill neighborhood. The project will demolish and replace six public housing and rental buildings along Van Vranken Avenue. The new buildings will offer 211...
WNYT
Four Saratoga County businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
State Police say they have found four businesses selling alcohol to minors in Saratoga County: The A-Plus Sunoco on Crescent Road in Clifton Park, Sunoco Food Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, Xtra Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, and Lucky Mart Valero on State Route 50 in Ballston Spa.
WNYT
Washington County inmate facing new charges
An inmate at the Washington County Jail is facing more charges. Brandon Lord is accused of violating an order of protection by calling someone several times from the jail that he is not supposed to contact. The 26-year-old man was already being held on charges stemming from a domestic dispute...
Johnstown Common Council regains temporary control over water plant
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Johnstown is taking action following an ongoing boil water advisory and complications surrounding the Water Board. “Boiled a couple pots of water, had to get some bottled water to put in the fridge for drinking, and used the boiled water to give to my dog in the morning,” […]
Are Bodies Buried in Albany’s Washington Park? Some Locals Say Yes!
Dude, Albany's Washington Park was once a cemetery and, depending on who you ask, some of the bodies are still there. Albany.org says that before Washington Park was created, the land was known as State Street Burying Grounds and it reportedly held 40,000 bodies, many with unmarked graves. You can't put a park on top of dead people so the graves needed to be relocated. How do you move that many bones without losing a few? According to locals, some of the bodies remain.
WNYT
Amtrak service west of Albany restored
Amtrak has resumed service west of Albany. It was suspended on Friday due to a structural problem at the old Central Warehouse. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says contractors have removed loose concrete from the southern side of the building next to train track. “Today, contractors have completed the removal of...
WNYT
New Niskayuna initiative improving access to mental health
A new initiative is being launched in Niskayuna Monday, that’s the first of its kind in the state. It’s called Nisky Connects, and it aims to improve access to mental health services and social need programs for all residents. It provides a referral network of nearly 600 organizations...
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
Stolen! 56 NY State Checks Totaling $19K! Albany Woman Arrested!
Most of us could use extra money. Gas is expensive, rent and mortgage payments have skyrocketed and our groceries seemed to have doubled in cost over the last month or so. What can we do? Ask for a raise? Get a second or third job? Maybe steal from the company we work for? That's what one Albany woman did.
4 charged in Saratoga County underage drinking sting
New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Saratoga County on July 30. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
glensfallschronicle.com
Bonacio South Street public hearing at Glens Falls Planning Board Aug. 2
Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall on several matters including Saratoga Springs developer Sonny Bonacio’s plans for South and Elm Street. The meetings will also be streamed live on YouTube. See CityofGlensFalls.com for links.
Drivers ticketed during seatbelt check near Moreau State Park
The New York State Police partnered with New York State Park Police to hold a "Buckle Up New York" checkpoint. The checkpoint was on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the Moreau State Park entrance.
WNYT
Berkshire Health Systems scaling back COVID testing
Berkshire Health Systems is scaling back COVID testing. The group says its testing centers in Pittsfield and North Adams will be reducing hours starting on August 15. This is because home tests are more available, so fewer people need PCR testing. The testing centers on East Street in Pittsfield and...
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
Every Detail We Know About Dunder Mifflin Albany in ‘The Office’
"The people person's paper people" used to peddle their office supplies everywhere in the Northeast section of the United States. From New York, to Connecticut, to New Hampshire and beyond, the salesmen of Dunder Mifflin left no city uncovered. One of the cities they set up shop, in fact, was...
Homicide defendants indicted in Berkshire County
Concerning the murder of Reymon Delacruz-Batista, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office indicted five defendants on charges.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Columbia County
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Columbia County. New York State Police said Michael Manetta, 54, of Red Hook, died at the scene.
Arrest made in downtown Albany robbery
Torrence Williams, 23, of Albany, has been arrested for an alleged robbery early Saturday morning on South Pearl Street. The Albany Police Department said the victim suffered serious injuries and is currently in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center.
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
