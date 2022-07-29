ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Residency requirements loosened for positions with Albany County

By WNYT
WNYT
 4 days ago
wnyt.com

WNYT

Gov. Hochul announces new funding for affordable housing

Governor Hochul says tonight funding will create 1,600 sustainable affordable homes across the state. 21 million dollars will go to Yates Village in Schenectady’s Goose Hill neighborhood. The project will demolish and replace six public housing and rental buildings along Van Vranken Avenue. The new buildings will offer 211...
WNYT

Washington County inmate facing new charges

An inmate at the Washington County Jail is facing more charges. Brandon Lord is accused of violating an order of protection by calling someone several times from the jail that he is not supposed to contact. The 26-year-old man was already being held on charges stemming from a domestic dispute...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Are Bodies Buried in Albany’s Washington Park? Some Locals Say Yes!

Dude, Albany's Washington Park was once a cemetery and, depending on who you ask, some of the bodies are still there. Albany.org says that before Washington Park was created, the land was known as State Street Burying Grounds and it reportedly held 40,000 bodies, many with unmarked graves. You can't put a park on top of dead people so the graves needed to be relocated. How do you move that many bones without losing a few? According to locals, some of the bodies remain.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Amtrak service west of Albany restored

Amtrak has resumed service west of Albany. It was suspended on Friday due to a structural problem at the old Central Warehouse. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says contractors have removed loose concrete from the southern side of the building next to train track. “Today, contractors have completed the removal of...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New Niskayuna initiative improving access to mental health

A new initiative is being launched in Niskayuna Monday, that’s the first of its kind in the state. It’s called Nisky Connects, and it aims to improve access to mental health services and social need programs for all residents. It provides a referral network of nearly 600 organizations...
NISKAYUNA, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Bonacio South Street public hearing at Glens Falls Planning Board Aug. 2

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall on several matters including Saratoga Springs developer Sonny Bonacio’s plans for South and Elm Street. The meetings will also be streamed live on YouTube. See CityofGlensFalls.com for links.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Berkshire Health Systems scaling back COVID testing

Berkshire Health Systems is scaling back COVID testing. The group says its testing centers in Pittsfield and North Adams will be reducing hours starting on August 15. This is because home tests are more available, so fewer people need PCR testing. The testing centers on East Street in Pittsfield and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Carol Durant

Albany Skyway is an elevated park

Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Arrest made in downtown Albany robbery

Torrence Williams, 23, of Albany, has been arrested for an alleged robbery early Saturday morning on South Pearl Street. The Albany Police Department said the victim suffered serious injuries and is currently in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center.
ALBANY, NY

