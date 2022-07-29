ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

4 hurt after truck jumps curb in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt after a truck jumped a curb and caused a crash Friday in Brooklyn .

Video shows an overturned car and the truck on the sidewalk at around 10:30 a.m. on Metropolitan Avenue in East Williamsburg .

Four vehicles were involved, but no pedestrians were hurt.

All of the injuries are minor.

Jazz 4Me
3d ago

TO THE NEWS MEDIA: Enough already with this *everyday* negative, violent news reporting...There is GOOD news out here to be reported...📢 Shame on you, All news outlets!!! 🤫🤨🤫 Bring on MORE POSITIVE NEWS!!!

