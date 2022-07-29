ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor's Stage: Grove City police focused on slowing drivers to reduce accidents

By Richard “Ike” Stage
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

In June, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported approximately 1.3 million people lose their lives annually as a result of a traffic crash, and another 20 million to 50 million suffer injury or disability .

Most troubling is WHO’s note that traffic crash injuries are the leading cause of death for people 5 to 29 years old.

With the exception of 2020, the number of traffic crashes in Grove City hovers around 790 per year. In 2021, 171 of those resulted in injury and 620 resulted in property damage. Dangerous driving behaviors are some of the greatest contributors to these incidents, such as speeding, driving under the influence, distracted driving or not adhering to general traffic safety laws.

In Grove City, we’re not willing to wait until things get worse, to make them better.

To improve safe travel on our streets, the Grove City Division of Police adheres to a traffic-enforcement philosophy that includes slowing drivers and reducing unsafe driving. This includes engaging in traffic stops for violations that are deemed a threat to public safety.

Mayor’s Stage: Grove City moving forward on mental-health, substance-use action plan

Not surprisingly, the areas in Grove City with the greatest number of traffic crashes are the same as where officers are making the most traffic violation stops – two sections of Stringtown Road (at the Buckeye Parkway and Marlane Drive intersections) and the area surrounding the Broadway and Southwest Boulevard intersection. While enforcement has been heightened in these places, the increased focus on traffic safety is happening throughout Grove City.

Officers also are focusing on traffic-signal violations, which happen more often than they should, with a goal to greatly reduce the number and severity of incidents.

Our officers are committed to the protection of our community and have a great understanding of the task at hand, focusing on stopping and citing drivers for traffic violations they deem hazardous to the safety of residents.

Although a motorist may be stopped for a minor infraction like outdated tags or a broken taillight, the officer may simply intend to notify and help remedy the situation for the driver’s own safety. The division reports on average over the last four years, drivers who are stopped are cited only 25% of the time, indicating safety – not a citation – is the goal.

It's important to note enforcement alone will not solve traffic safety issues. We continue to employ additional measures such as providing dedicated spaces for pedestrians, creating a connected and safe bicycling network, and using data at our disposal to detect problem areas.

We address concerns with all our resources including the public service department to determine if a change in roadway design and configuration is necessary to improve safety. For example, teams are in the process of reviewing intersections where the highest number of traffic accidents occur annually.

Studies by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirm an increased enforcement of traffic safety can contribute to a decrease in certain types of crime. There could be several reasons for this. For example, increased police presence makes it more difficult for offenders to use motor vehicles as a traffic stop could lead an officer to finding evidence of a crime.

All of us must work to reduce traffic crashes and adhere to our traffic laws to save lives and improve the quality of life for our community.

Richard “Ike” Stage is the mayor of Grove City.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Mayor's Stage: Grove City police focused on slowing drivers to reduce accidents

The Columbus Dispatch

