Twitter warns of 'record highs' in account data requests

Twitter investor sues Elon Musk in a bid to force through $44 billion takeover
The proposed class action suit accuses Musk of breaching his fiduciary duty to Twitter shareholders. It's not only that's trying to force Elon Musk to buy the company for $44 billion. An investor filed a proposed class action lawsuit to try stopping Musk from . Luigi Crispo's suit accuses Musk of breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty to Twitter's shareholders, according to . It claims he offered feeble "rationales for reneging on his contract." Two “corporate acquisition entities” connected to the deal are also named as defendants.
Apple no longer requires most corporate employees to wear masks
Apple will no longer require corporate employees to wear masks at "most locations," according to an internal email from the company's COVID-19 response team seen by The Verge. "We are writing to share an update to our current protocols," the email reads. "In light of current circumstances, wearing a face mask will no longer be required in most locations."
Indonesia blocks Steam, PayPal and other services over missed regulatory deadline
Indonesia is blocking residents from accessing various online platforms after those services failed to comply with a July 29th regulatory deadline, reports (via ). Among the affected platforms are PayPal, Steam and Yahoo (owned by Engadget’s parent company Apollo Management). Under the country’s 2020 MR5 law, companies labeled as...
Uber receipts are crashing Microsoft Outlook
You might not want to check your Uber trip emails at your work computer in the near future. BleepingComputer notes Microsoft has identified a formatting bug that freezes Outlook whenever you open some messages with complex tables, including Uber receipts. The glitch crashes Word, too. The problem began with a recent standard release (Current Channel Version 2206 Build 15330.20196 or newer), but existing beta and Current Channel Preview versions also suffer.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, vowing U.S. commitment; China enraged
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on a trip she said shows an unwavering American commitment to the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island, but China condemned the highest-level U.S. visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Two direct payments worth $450 and $1000 on the way to some in Florida
Florida has been sending out direct payments to needy families and first responders as inflation hurts the buying power of consumers across the country.
15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
Trump 'Has to Be Rattled' as Inner Circle Gives 1/6 Testimonies: Biographer
These are people "who never would have publicly gone on the other side against him," Tim O'Brien said Sunday.
Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan trip as ‘more important today than ever’ amid China tensions – live
US House speaker puts out statement explaining trip, saying she will ‘focus on reaffirming our support and on promoting shared interests’
Taiwan's presidential website hit by cyberattack ahead of Nancy Pelosi's visit
As more than 300,000 people anxiously watched the flight path of , the US Air Force plane carrying Nancy Pelosi on her tour of Asia, Taiwan’s presidential website went down to an apparent cyberattack, reports . In a spotted by , Taiwanese presidential spokesperson Chang Tun-Han said a distributed denial-of-service attack took down the website early Tuesday evening.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 155 of the invasion
Missiles strike northern regions of Ukraine from Belarus; UK says Ukraine counter-offensive in Kherson gathering momentum
SEC charges 11 people over 'textbook' $300 million crypto Ponzi scheme
It's a day of the week ending in the letter "y," which inevitably means there's news of in the cryptocurrency world. The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged 11 people who allegedly set up and promoted Forsage, which it said was a crypto Ponzi scheme that pulled in over $300 million from retail investors.
Meta faces lawsuit for allegedly collecting patient health data without consent
Meta may have scooped up sensitive medical information without consent. The Verge reports that two proposed class-action lawsuits accuse the company and hospitals of violating HIPAA, the California Invasion of Privacy Act and other laws by collecting patient data without consent. Meta's Pixel analytic tracking tool allegedly sent health statuses, appointment details and other data to Facebook when it was present on patient portals.
Hitting the Books: How Moderna dialed-in its vaccine to fight COVID's variants
The national news cycle may have largely moved on from coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic — despite, as of this writing, infections being on the rise and more than 300 deaths tallied daily from the disease. But that certainly doesn't diminish the unprecedented international response effort and warp speed development of effective vaccines.
Trump Supporters Think They’re in a Fight to the Death
For all the defects Donald Trump has as a politician, he does possess certain skills, among them an almost preternatural ability to tap into the sensibilities—the id—of the American right. More than any other Republican candidate in 2016, Trump was in sync with the base of the party. He still is, as he prepares for what looks like another run for the presidency.
US News and World Report
Japan's Planned Record Minimum Wage Hike Opens Path to Sustained GDP Growth
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's average minimum wage is set to rise at a record pace this year, the government said on Tuesday, a positive development for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's efforts to cushion households from global commodity inflation. The health ministry formally approved a recommendation by its sub-committee that the average...
Amazon's emissions increased dramatically last year despite carbon neutrality goal
Despite the company's commitment to decrease its carbon footprint, Amazon's emissions grew by 18 percent last year, according to the annual sustainability report it released today. While online shopping increased during the pandemic’s second year, the company also rapidly expanded its number of warehousing operations — faster than consumer demand could support. For the entirety of 2021, the company’s activities emitted the equivalent of more than 71.54 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (for comparison, that's one and a half times the amount the U.S. government emitted in 2019.)
