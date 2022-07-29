Community College of Philadelphia to offer commercial driver's license program this fall

www.phillyvoice.com
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
The center provides a snapshot of the child care sector’s difficult comeback after more than two years of COVID safety rules, staff shortages, and financial strain. The post Mrs. Dee opened a Philly child care center mid-pandemic. It’s been hard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
A task force convened by Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker has released a set of recommendations aimed at eliminating home appraisal bias across the city, state, and country. The long-standing practice is rooted in racial discrimination, and occurs when homes in primarily Black neighborhoods are valued less than comparable homes...
There are few trees on Felicia Ashley’s block in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia. Inside her rowhome, her young nieces and nephew watch TV. It’s sweltering, because the air conditioning unit near the kitchen doesn’t work. “That A/C is older than me,” she said. Ashley...
Pennsylvania teacher suspended after Jan. 6 riot fired for not working
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the "Stop the Steal" rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire Jason Moorehead, who was a middle school social studies teacher at the Allentown School District.The district said previously Moorehead's social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, were the focus...
Up to 1,800 qualified applicants will receive subsidized loans from mortgage lenders after an alleged redlining. According to an official release, following a four-year investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has announced a settlement of over $20 million with the former top home mortgage lender, Trident Mortgage Company, to resolve allegations of “redlining” in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington region. The deal requires Trident to provide individual subsidies of up to $10,000 in support of new mortgages for owner-occupied homes in majority-minority neighborhoods to qualified applicants.
Matthew Moskow spent his last few summers teaching kids in New Jersey beach towns the fundamentals of basketball, and these experiences led him to his very own business idea. Moskow, a 16-year-old student at Harriton High School in Lower Merion, noticed that parents dropping off their children at the basketball practices in Ventnor, Margate and Longport seemed visibly exhausted. However, when they came to pick their kids up later, they looked rejuvenated.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Three bills recently signed into law could provide city property owners some tax relief. Changes have been officially made to the Senior Citizen Tax Freeze Program, the Longtime Owner Occupants Program and the Homestead Exemption Program, which will provide city residents with a few options to find sustainability against the rising property assessments across the city.
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn’s Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. Tuesday, August...
The $1.337 billion Mega Million winning ticket was not sold in the Philly area, but someone local still won big!
Fringe Festival — the performing arts celebration from FringeArts — is set to return this September for its 26th year with more than 200 productions at venues throughout Philadelphia. This year's event is the largest in the program's history and features an assortment of art installations, circus acts,...
US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania. At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties. Two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
Days after a two-alarm fire ripped through Jim's Steaks at Fourth and South streets, the cheesesteak shop is raising money to support staff members who will be unable to work during its recovery. The long-running restaurant created a GoFundMe campaign to help its 33 staff members navigate the period it...
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
Stoudts Brewing Co. closed its doors in Lancaster County in 2020, but the craft brewery is returning to draft lines in the Philadelphia region thanks to a partnership with Evil Genius. Carol Stoudt opened Stoudts, one of the Pennsylvania's first craft breweries, in 1987 when she and her husband sought...
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
