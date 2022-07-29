ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Metrowest Daily News

Police say speed 'appears to be factor' in Ashland crash that hospitalizes two

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago

ASHLAND — A Natick woman suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon when she was ejected from a vehicle that crashed into a tree, authorities said.

"Speed appears to be a factor" in the 3:06 p.m. crash on Fountain Street, Police Chief Cara Rossi said Friday.

The passenger, a 21-year-old Natick woman, was taken by a medical rescue helicopter to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. The 19-year-old Duxbury man who was driving was taken by ambulance to the same hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCemJ_0gxjYTTs00

Rossi said both people suffered serious injuries but were not believed to be life-threatening.

Rossi said the crash occurred near 136 Fountain St. Witnesses said the Nissan Altima was traveling at a "high rate" of speed westbound on Fountain Street and appeared to have trouble navigating a curve. The car struck a curb, then overcompensated and drove across both lanes and struck a tree.

The car began to spin and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle, Rossi said.

The road was shut down for several hours, initially to help the occupants, and later for an investigation of the incident.

Police have not cited the driver and the crash remains under investigation by Ashland police and the Massachusetts State Police, Rossi said.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

Comments / 1

Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Preliminary investigation shows Worcester driver swerved into car in fatal crash

WORCESTER – A Worcester driver swerved into a car that rolled over on Interstate 290 Saturday, killing both occupants, according to a State Police preliminary investigation.  The 7:02 a.m. eastbound crash near Exit 24 remains under investigation to determine if criminal charges are warranted, police said.  More: Two Conn. residents killed in I-290 rollover crash,...
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police: 1 killed in Lakeville crash

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Lakeville on Saturday. Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly before seven o’clock. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where one of those patients was later pronounced dead. Police said the intersection […]
LAKEVILLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts

HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
HULL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Traffic Accident#Pets#Duxbury
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
TEMPLETON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash

A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
whdh.com

Worcester Police: Public’s help sought in locating 16-year-old

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy. The Worcester Police Department said Samuel Spice has not been seen since leaving his residence on Queen Street. They described the teenager as being 5’8″ and 130 lbs., and possibly wearing...
bpdnews.com

Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm

At about 7:34 PM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Marc Serrano, 28, of Dorchester. Serrano was wanted on a straight felony warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for Aggravated Assault and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Officers were able to locate Serrano in the area of 46 Columbia Road in Dorchester. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm from Sarrano’s backpack. The firearm was determined to be a Norma 9mm Luger with one round in the chamber and twenty-four rounds in the magazine.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Rollover crash forces lane closure on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash on Storrow Drive forced a lane closure for one of Boston’s busiest roads Saturday morning. Several police officers and fire officials were on the scene working to close the left lane after the apparent rollover crash. The crashed sedan could be seen lying...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man led officers on chase after firing gun, crashing car with 2 small children in back seat

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A man was arrested on several charges stemming from a high speed chase with two small children in the back seat, according to authorities. Multiple officers responded to the area of Hook and Central Street around 9:00 p.m. on July 17 after hearing what they believed to be gun shots coming from a black SUV, according to the Southbridge Police Department. Law enforcement officials say the driver of the SUV, identified as 39-year-old Luis Santiago, refused to stop for police and took off at a high rate of speed.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Three teenagers suffer gunshot wounds after party in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenagers were transported to a local hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a party in Dorchester Saturday night, a spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told 7NEWS. According to Boston police, officers were called to Dakota Street shortly before midnight after an apparent altercation...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

MUG SHOTS RELEASED: Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Drunken NH woman crashed into boy who was mowing his neighbor’s lawn

HOOKSETT, N.H. — A drunken New Hampshire woman was arrested Thursday after police say she crashed her car into a boy who was mowing his neighbor’s lawn. Rebecca Panyanouvong, 37, of Manchester, is facing charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief, according to the Hooksett Police Department.
HOOKSETT, NH
whdh.com

Two men arrested after crashing into Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been arrested after Wilmington Police said they crashed into the front of a Shawsheen Avenue home. At around 5:30 Thursday, officers responded to the scene, where a blue pickup truck had fled after hitting a house. Officer found the car and its two occupants a short distance away.
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Car Crashes into NH Apartment Building

A car crashed into an apartment complex in Hampton, New Hampshire, overnight. The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the building on Ocean Boulevard. No official information has been released on this incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
HAMPTON, NH
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy