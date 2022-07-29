Interview with Jamal Skinner, the Cultural Enrichment Center of Fort Collins’ Founder and Executive Director

northfortynews.com
Local Organizations Use Grants to Build a More Equitable Community
Local nonprofits, schools, and government units are using new grants to make Fort Collins a more equitable place. Each organization can apply to receive a grant of up to $30,000 from Bohemian Foundation's Bohemian Fund.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
City of Fort Collins Asks for Input on Rental and Occupancy Regulations
The City of Fort Collins is asking residents for input on potential changes to the City's rental and occupancy rules. Specifically, members of the City's Rental Housing Taskforce are asking the public for general opinions
Feedback on Signage at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area Encouraged
The City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department wants to hear from you! In the Mountains to Plains Zone Update process, community members shared that it is hard to tell when you have arrived at
Small wildfire singes neighborhood in Larimer County
It was a close call for residents on Wild Wing drive in Larimer County after a fire broke out on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. Josh Montgomery lives in the area, and he first realized something was wrong when his power went out. He then saw his neighbor jumping a fence, trying to put out a small fire that had ignited in a grassy area. That's when Montgomery jumped in to help. "Oh yeah we were dancing and running, trying to get the cats out and my wife out," Montgomery told CBS4. "There was a power line bouncing and it just...
Take a Hike to the Remains of Colorado’s Historic Crags Hotel
There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that provide a look back at the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is located inside Eldorado Canyon State Park, where a short hike leads to the remains of a former hotel. Crags Hotel Ruins Hike. The Top 11 Easiest and Prettiest...
yellowscene.com
The STYLE Issue: Fabulous: A Look Into the Colorado Drag Scene
Drag is a celebration of identity and that which makes each of us beautiful. l to r: Khloe Katz, Trey Suits, Anyah Dixx, Kendra D. Crase, Miss Zarah Misdemeanor. For Yellow Scene’s Style issue, we are highlighting drag and the glamor and beauty that is inherent in the art form. First, we must talk about the nature of beauty.
The Arkins Promenade in Denver is a must-see space
Denver’s newest outdoor attraction, the Arkins Promenade, is ready for its close-up. Why it matters: The raised walkway features zigzagging architecture, with industrial elements like metal handrails and grates, all topped by exposed wood. It gives this new public space in the RiNo Art District the potential to become one of Denver’s must-see spots.Details: The promenade opened earlier this month, and Mayor Michael Hancock called it a "premier outdoor destination."The walkway overlooks the South Platte River along a mile-long pedestrian corridor, and includes large sitting areas for groups, swings and a seesaw. The walkway is accessible from 36th Street...
Larimer SBDC Success Story: CF&G Public Market & Coffeehouse
Sally Ebeling | Larimer Small Business Development Center CF&G Public Market & Coffeehouse, located inside the historic Colorado Feed & Grain landmark in the heart of Timnath, is owned and operated by Becca Bay.
Loveland Mom/Daughter Duo Make Southwest Airlines History
There is cool stuff and then there is really cool stuff and I think this falls into the latter category. A mother and daughter team from Loveland recently made Southwest Airlines history when they both piloted a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St Louis. Captain Holly Petitt (mother) and...
milehighcre.com
Verona Apartments Break Ground in Highlands Ranch
Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living —the Company’s fast-growing national multifamily division — has broken ground on its 227-unit Verona Apartments project in Highlands Ranch. Steps from the Highline Canal Trail network and adjacent to...
Colorado Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
Weld County Receives State Grant for Intersection Improvements
Safety and efficiency improvements are coming to the intersection of Weld County Roads (WCR) 66 and 41, located north of Greeley and east of Highway 85. Recently, project funding moved forward when the Weld County
Remembering the 1976 Big Thompson Canyon flood
Sunday marks the 46th anniversary of the Big Thompson Canyon flood, which claimed the lives of 144 people and earned the unfortunate title of the deadliest flash flood in Colorado history.
Banner Adds Family Medicine Specialist in Wellington
Family medicine specialist Theo Lyotard, MD, has joined Banner Health Clinic in Wellington to help meet the need for medical care in the growing community. Dr. Lyotard received his medical degree from American University of
Lee Maxwell Does What He Can To Keep History From ‘Washing’ Away
Lee Maxwell of Weld County is a pretty interesting guy with deep family roots planted in the soils of Northern Colorado. In 1923 Lee’s grandfather, Robert G. Maxwell, leased a portion of his land to CSU, (back when it was still called Colorado Agricultural College) where the Aggie’s famous “A” is painted. Lee’s grandfather leased the land to the school for only one dollar for a 99-year contract and the only requirement at the time was that students and faculty keep the gates shut so Maxwell’s bulls wouldn’t get out.
Over 2,000 Sculptures to be Displayed at 38th Annual Sculpture Show in Colorado
The High Plains Arts Council is putting on its 38th Annual Sculpture in the Park Show and Sale at Benson Sculpture Garden August 13-14. This sculpture shows brings premiere artists to Loveland who get to showcase and sell their pieces of art to attendees. The Executive Director of Loveland High...
Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure
A lot has changed near the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. in the past three months as the Weld County Department of Public Works and project contractor, IHC Scott, work to construct a
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usual
Denver International Airport set a new record for international travel in June 2022.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) You’re not imagining it if Denver International Airport seems busier than usual: For the first half of 2022, more than 32 million passengers passed through the airport, which is a 30 percent increase compared to the first half of 2021. The airport also set a new record, with June 2022 ranking as the busiest month on record for international passenger traffic at DIA.
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
