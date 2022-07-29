Cops bust East Village ‘killer’ who posed as food deliveryman

Police have busted a man for allegedly pretending to be a food delivery worker to lure a victim out of an apartment in the East Village and fatally blast him.

Jeffrey Faustin, 28, was charged Tuesday with murdering Davon Venable, 30, in Manhattan in January, the NYPD says.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Jan. 14, cops responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Lillian Wald Houses on FDR Drive, cops say.

Officers discovered Venable suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and neck.

He was transported to Mount Sinai-Beth Israel Hospital, where he died.

Police later revealed that the suspected gunman, who has now been identified as Faustin, had arrived at the housing complex at 697 FDR Drive dressed as a food delivery worker and was seen on surveillance video riding an electric bike.

Surveillance video previously released by the NYPD showed the gunman arriving at the Lillian Wald Houses on FDR Drive in January. NYPD

In the footage, the suspect is depicted wearing a dark jacket with reflective stripes typical of delivery personnel and carrying a blue and white bag in each hand as he enters the building.

According to the cops, Venable’s father, who was at home at the time, overheard the bogus deliveryman ask through the door, “Did someone call for an Uber?” reported Patch.

When Venable opened the front door, the intruder pulled out a gun and shot him, then fled on his bike.

Police said victim Davon Venable’s father heard the intruder ask if anyone had “ordered an Uber” before gunfire erupted. NYPD

Cops still have yet to release a possible motive for the cold-blooded slaying.

Faustin was already in federal custody stemming from an unrelated weapons charge when he was hit with the new murder count. He was arraigned on the slay rap Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court Oct. 11.

Court records obtained by The Post indicate that Faustin had been arrested a year ago after allegedly being found with a handgun with a defaced serial number on a subway train, despite him being a convicted felon.

Faustin’s rap sheet includes an October 2018 conviction on a federal weapons charge resulting in a sentence of more than a year, followed by three years of supervised release.

In 2014, Faustin had been convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon and sentenced to two years in prison.