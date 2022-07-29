Opinion: Public education a higher calling and changes lives. That's why I'm an educator.

At the beginning of each academic year, I reflect on my WHY for entering and staying in this noble professional. This became even more apparent this year as someone asked me whether I was going to show my support for educators. I was somewhat offended by the question, for education is in me, it is a big part of who I am.

Both of my parents were educators and I grew up in and around the schoolhouse doors. Having a mother who was a first grade teacher allowed me to start school with the ability to read because of being read to and having access to books and magazines in my home. Having a father who was my elementary school principal had both challenges and privileges. I quickly learned lessons of responsibility, taking care of business, and doing things the right way. From a very personal standpoint I recognized the importance of the profession and the ability to change and influence the lives of others. There was a respect for the work they did. Between the 72 years which they worked in the same school system, I grew up watching servant-leaders and knew that mentality was a part of me.

My love for learning came as an appreciation of the work they did and a respect for those that I grew up around. Though nearly fifty years later, the names of those public school educators who influenced my life, help guide and direct my desire to influence others. Educator’s names back to my first grade teachers roll through my mind: Williams, Robinson, Knotts, Bloodworth, Woodard, Mason, Doss, Thedford, Crawford, Palmer, Baldwin, Robertson, Pendergrass, Brown, Heilman, Polen, Hale, Washington, Jackson, Corlew, Baker, Heathcock, Savage, Locke, Stanley, Ballard, Hill, Nichols, Owsley, Highsmith, Mason, Barnett, and Evetts – apologies to any I missed. I have a respect for the content knowledge they shared, but I appreciated them (and still do) as individuals who knew and cared about me and wanted to see me be successful.

Professors at Austin Peay State University also taught life lessons, not simply content. Stack, Fisher, Groseclose, Hoehn, Ridenhour, Muir, Lee, McMahon, McQueen, Blair, Gore, Holt, Steadman, Snyder, Caudill, Crutcher, Williams, and Lambert not only developed my love for learning, but helped mentor me knowing that I had a desire to teach and to lead.

I deeply cherish the friendships of those that I have taught and worked with throughout my career. These individuals who have guided, and helped to keep my life focused and grounded while developing the personal and professional skills I needed. Not a day goes by without thinking of those individuals. They know who they are because we talk often.

Today I still keep the picture of my first class on my desk as a reminder of those students that were entrusted to me. Today, under my desk is a trash can with names of students from another class that I spent many years with as they moved from middle to high school. It always brightens my day when I hear from someone who was a student and hear the success stories that they are creating. I enjoy hearing from teachers that worked for me when I was their assistant principal or principal.

I have been involved in professional associations and organizations which support public education and provide leadership and advocacy. I have served on committees, boards of directors, and in positions of executive leadership, since I was a college student preparing to be a teacher. I have worked with individuals across the state of Tennessee and across the nation. Throughout all of those opportunities, my main takeaway is that educators share many common bonds in their love for children, no matter the content or job assignment. Educators want to better those around them. Educators want to better their profession.

My reason for staying is that public education changes the lives of students by opening doors of opportunity, which have the power to positively impact families for generations. I believe I still make a difference in every student ~ every day. I still believe education is the place in society which enables every student to not only dream about their future, but to live in the today. I believe we equip those students with the skills and abilities to dream and to plan.

Do I support education? Those who know me know there is no other answer than a loud, positive yes. It is a part of me. Not that I believe we are simply defined by our professions, because I believe education is a much higher calling. But when asked what I do or who I am – I proudly share that I am an educator. It is why I continue to teach. It is why I continue to advocate. It is why I continue to serve and lead.

Regardless of those who criticize, and there will always be those who criticize, educators are doing the right work, doing it well, and doing it as only well-trained, educated professionals can.

Dr. Danny Weeks is schools director for the Dickson County School District.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Opinion: Public education a higher calling and changes lives. That's why I'm an educator.