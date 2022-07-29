Johnny Depp earns $3.6 million within hours of debuting his art collection

Johnny Depp is showing his entrepreneurial skills in the art world, as he is now making millions from his own artwork, releasing 780 prints at the Castle Fine Art gallery in London and earning over $3.6 million within hours.

The actor’s prints were sold out almost immediately after being made available on Thursday, with a focus on pop culture and icons that have inspired him throughout his career. The limited edition portraits are priced at $3,973 each, and a set of four prints for $15,040.

Titled the ‘Friends & Heroes’ collection, Depp has an extensive list of “people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person,” as it was stated by the gallery, explaining that ”each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him.”

“From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny.”

The Hollywood star also shared his thoughts on art and how he uses it to share his emotions. “I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”