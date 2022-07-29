ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

4 expensive problems you're sure to miss if you waive your home inspection, according to realtors

By Jen Glantz
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
CBS News

Is it a better time to rent or buy a home?

The median cost of renting a home around the U.S. has hit record highs for 16 straight months, with a typical apartment in June now going for $1,876, according to Realtor.com. So should that spur renters to take the plunge into home ownership?. Not necessarily. On average, first-time homebuyers could...
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where It Is Hardest for Women to Buy Homes

The U.S. housing boom of the last two years is close to unprecedented. Home prices have soared since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate at which home prices have risen in the last year is clear based on data from the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller index. In recent months, nationwide, home prices […]
TAMPA, FL
pymnts

Car Loan Monthly Payments Top $700 in July

For the first time ever, monthly car payments exceeded $700 in July. Dealers are offering fewer and smaller discounts on vehicles these days as prices continue to rise and interest rates on loans are steadily climbing, said Thomas King of J.D. Power in a report in TheStreet on Wednesday (July 27). King is the president of the data and analytics division at the Michigan-based data analytics firm.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Simons
TheStreet

Who's Renting Out Their Home For $175 An Hour?

A pretty home can be a lucrative business opportunity. Both long-term and short-term rental prices continue to spike in many cities across the country and lead a lot of people to try to get some supplemental income through the real estate market. While Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Inc. Report's...
HOUSE RENT
Apartment Therapy

Why You Shouldn’t Breeze Past Homes That Are “Pending,” According to a Real Estate Agent

You’ve probably seen the “sale pending” sign in the front yard of a home on the market. But does this mean the home is no longer up for grabs?. Not exactly. Pending means that the seller has accepted an offer, but there are several things that can go wrong until the transaction is final. Although a pending sale falling through is somewhat rare, it doesn’t mean prospective buyers should skip past these homes.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Home Sales#Home Inspections#Real Estate Brokerage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Realtor Com
biztoc.com

Housing market: 'We're back to normal,’ expert says

Inflation and recession chatter have put the brakes on the once-runaway housing market. But there's no crash in sight, according to one expert. “What we're going to do is just go back to normal,” Debbie Boyd, CEO at DLB Financial Services, told Yahoo Finance Live . “Before COVID, you would put your house on the market and it may stay there two or three months and you'd get a couple offers. We're back to normal and normal means things are going to go a little bit slower.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
petguide.com

How Do Dog Insurance Companies Check for Pre-existing Conditions?

With the costs of veterinary procedures and services only going up, more and more pet parents are looking into pet insurance to help soften the blow on the budget in case of emergencies or unexpected illnesses. But what about coverage for dogs with pre-existing conditions? Can you insure your dog for an illness or health issue that they had before the policy came into effect? Here’s what to know about pre-existing conditions and dog insurance, from what is considered as such to how dog insurance companies check for pre-existing conditions.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy