4 expensive problems you're sure to miss if you waive your home inspection, according to realtors

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market
Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
Call it a 'crash,' call it a 'recession:' The housing market is so weird right now no one knows how to describe it
The real estate market is cooling off but housing experts can't agree on defining its changing dynamics.
The Housing Market Is Finally Cooling. Here Are 3 Strategies Sellers Should Keep in Mind
It pays to employ these if your goal is to get the most money from the sale for your home. Buyers may be regaining negotiating power after years of sellers having a clear upper hand. If you're looking to sell a home, it's important to do so mindfully now that...
Is it a better time to rent or buy a home?
The median cost of renting a home around the U.S. has hit record highs for 16 straight months, with a typical apartment in June now going for $1,876, according to Realtor.com. So should that spur renters to take the plunge into home ownership?. Not necessarily. On average, first-time homebuyers could...
The State Where It Is Hardest for Women to Buy Homes
The U.S. housing boom of the last two years is close to unprecedented. Home prices have soared since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate at which home prices have risen in the last year is clear based on data from the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller index. In recent months, nationwide, home prices […]
The cities where rent prices have skyrocketed the most in 2022—with four U.S. cities in the top 10
People are flocking back to cities again, and rental markets are booming.
Car Loan Monthly Payments Top $700 in July
For the first time ever, monthly car payments exceeded $700 in July. Dealers are offering fewer and smaller discounts on vehicles these days as prices continue to rise and interest rates on loans are steadily climbing, said Thomas King of J.D. Power in a report in TheStreet on Wednesday (July 27). King is the president of the data and analytics division at the Michigan-based data analytics firm.
Tiny Homes vs. Mobile Homes: What's Cheaper?
Tiny homes are cheaper than mobile homes, but they cost more per square foot.
Who's Renting Out Their Home For $175 An Hour?
A pretty home can be a lucrative business opportunity. Both long-term and short-term rental prices continue to spike in many cities across the country and lead a lot of people to try to get some supplemental income through the real estate market. While Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Inc. Report's...
Shoppers are flocking to dollar stores for canned goods because they can't afford fresh food due to soaring inflation
Shoppers are feeling the effects of high inflation in the US. One shopper told the WSJ that switching to dollar store groceries impacted their health.
Why You Shouldn’t Breeze Past Homes That Are “Pending,” According to a Real Estate Agent
You’ve probably seen the “sale pending” sign in the front yard of a home on the market. But does this mean the home is no longer up for grabs?. Not exactly. Pending means that the seller has accepted an offer, but there are several things that can go wrong until the transaction is final. Although a pending sale falling through is somewhat rare, it doesn’t mean prospective buyers should skip past these homes.
Avoid These Apartment Red Flags for First-Time Renters
For many people, moving into their first apartment is a rite of passage into adulthood. Whether you're renting on your own, with roommates or a significant other, finding a space to call your own is...
Housing market: 'We're back to normal,’ expert says
Inflation and recession chatter have put the brakes on the once-runaway housing market. But there's no crash in sight, according to one expert. “What we're going to do is just go back to normal,” Debbie Boyd, CEO at DLB Financial Services, told Yahoo Finance Live . “Before COVID, you would put your house on the market and it may stay there two or three months and you'd get a couple offers. We're back to normal and normal means things are going to go a little bit slower.”
Should You Increase Your Auto Insurance Deductible? Only if You Can Say Yes to This
Don't rush into that decision. Car insurance deductibles and premiums tend to have an inverse relationship. Raising your deductible could make sense, but only if you can afford a larger outlay if you need to get your car repaired. For many drivers, auto insurance is a big expense -- and...
Penny Pinchers Are Sharing Proven Tips For Planning An Amazing, Low-Budget Vacation — And Some Of Them Are GENIUS
"You will not BELIEVE the places that let me in for free because I showed them my student ID card."
How Do Dog Insurance Companies Check for Pre-existing Conditions?
With the costs of veterinary procedures and services only going up, more and more pet parents are looking into pet insurance to help soften the blow on the budget in case of emergencies or unexpected illnesses. But what about coverage for dogs with pre-existing conditions? Can you insure your dog for an illness or health issue that they had before the policy came into effect? Here’s what to know about pre-existing conditions and dog insurance, from what is considered as such to how dog insurance companies check for pre-existing conditions.
