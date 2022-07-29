Surface’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Oliver Jackson-Cohen on their Apple TV+ series

www.digitaltrends.com
Bodies Bodies Bodies review – Gen Z comedy horror plays a fun game
There’s plenty of nasty late summer fun to be had in A24’s of-the-moment slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, a mix of gore and guffaws that aims to deliver the same poppy jolt that Scream did back in 1996 at a time where the genre is receiving a surprise resurrection. But while recent hits such as Halloween Kills and Scream 5 have mostly coasted on nostalgia, replaying the same old hits, stabbings and beheadings, Dutch director Halina Reijn’s English-language debut asks the difficult question of whether there’s anything truly new to do with the stalk-and-slash format most of us know so, or perhaps too, well. After a mostly effective 95 minutes, the answer would probably be a maybe?
How To Bundle Hulu With STARZ For An Ultimate Streaming Experience
Watch your streaming reach a whole new level when you bundle Hulu with STARZ.
The Rebellion rises in trailer for Rogue One prequel, Andor
The Star Wars universe hasn’t always given a lot of attention to the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. It was the central focus of the animated series Star Wars Rebels, but next month, Andor, is set to take an even grittier approach to that era in live-action. This series is a prequel to Rogue One, one of the most widely-praised modern Star Wars films, with Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor. But as the new trailer demonstrates, Cassian isn’t the only one fighting back.
Netflix drops impressive trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Netflix is partnering with CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger for its upcoming anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The 10-episode series is a spinoff from the action role-playing video game from 2020, Cyberpunk 2077. In the trailer, the fantastic visuals and vibrant use of colors are on full display as the...
Anna Gutto on why she had to direct Paradise Highway
Step into the world of truck driving with the new thriller, Paradise Highway. Academy-Award winner Juliette Binoche stars as Sally, a truck driver tasked with smuggling illegal items to save her incarcerated brother (Frank Grillo) from a deadly gang just days before his release. Unbeknownst to Sally, the illicit cargo is a young girl named Leila (Hala Finley). Torn between helping her brother or saving the girl, Sally brings Leila on a trip across multiple states in order to avoid the gang as well as a pair of cops (Morgan Freeman and Cameron Monaghan) who seek to end the human trafficking network.
Game of Thrones: Best Daenerys Targaryen episodes to prep for House of the Dragon
The three-plus-year drought of is finally coming to a close, as HBO’s prequel series House of the Dragon is set to premiere toward the end of August. It will chronicle the beginning of the end of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros, leading both the family and the dragons they brought to become endangered.
