Mead Witter Foundation opens new park on Nash Block in downtown Wisconsin Rapids

By Caitlin Shuda, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – A new park is now open on the Nash Block in downtown Wisconsin Rapids, according to a Friday morning news release from the Mead Witter Foundation.

The Nash Block was once home to Montgomery Ward and the original home of WFHR. Those buildings were demolished in 1980 to pave a parking lot for the Consolidated office building on West Grand Avenue. The Mead Witter Foundation purchased the property in 2015 and tore up the parking lot in June 2017. The foundation will own and maintain the park for the community's benefit, according to the news release.

"Wisconsin Rapids has long been known for its riverside greenspaces thanks to the vision and relentless effort of former generations who settled here," said George Mead, the foundation's chairman.

The park features a stone bridge that was designed to reflect a bridge at the entryway to the Consolidated offices and stands over a stormwater feature. Jewell Associates Engineers Inc. designed the bridge under the direction of Jerry Feith.

"The architecture draws on a style and construction methods from a bygone era," Feith said. "The skills of master craftsmen were necessary to achieve the quality and effect we sought to reproduce. We were extremely fortunate to have local stone masons who delivered a truly first-class work of art."

Shawn Johnston, the president of the Mead Witter Foundation, directed the project and sees the park as a place where people can spend their time and learn more about nature and the area.

"The park is designed specifically for pedestrians, primarily for serenity and to enjoy the river views, but we purposely embedded educational and creative opportunities, too," Johnston said.

More than 3,500 plants and trees are growing throughout the park, and musical instruments are placed for visitors to enjoy along the accessible walking path. The foundation plans to label the trees and plants with an interactive identification system that will allow people to scan a QR code to learn more about the plants and trees.

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

