Report: Charges against Aggies WR Ainias Smith have been dropped

It has been reported that the charges against Texas A&M Wide receiver Ainias Smith have officially been dropped according to his attorney on the case, Craig Greening, after speaking to Mark Berman of FOX26 earlier this afternoon.

I received word from the Brazos County Attorney’s office that they are refusing to prosecute all charges filed by the University Police Department.. Essectially means all the charges are dismissed. Im just happy that the Brazos County Attorneys office looked at this quickly and took swift action to exoncerate Ainias smith off all charges.

For background, Ainias Smith was suspended by both the school and the athletic department after his July 20th arrest, as the University Police charged him with possession of fewer than two grams of marijuana, DWI, and the unlawful carrying of a weapon stored in one of the vehicle departments. However, after more evidence came out that Smith had actually blown under the legal limit in regards to his DWI charge, while the marijuana actually belonged to the passenger as Smith claimed from the beginning, the suspension was lifted by the university after the appropriate amount of information was gathered and processed to come to an accurate conclusion.

The fact that the Brazos County Attorney’s office came to such a quick decision in dropping the charges shows that our justice system is still in good hands at the local level, but the fact that this cost Smith the opportunity to represent Texas A&M at SEC media days last Thursday can never be undone.

On the field, this is fantastic news for the offense moving forward, and Smith can get right back to focusing on fall camp and the 2022 season, looking to help lead the Aggies towards new heights in what looks to be his final year with the squad.

