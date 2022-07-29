Sheppard becomes season’s first driver to win back-to-back Super DIRTcar features

Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro. following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr. “Don Cady Sr. was an example of service. A dedicated US Navy Korean War veteran and 60-year member of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department, including past president and fire commissioner, he was the embodiment of community and national service. He was among the first class of Walkway Over the Hudson Ambassadors and his family’s business, Masten Feeds, has been a fixture in Pleasant Valley for decades. We’re blessed to have known him, and his life’s work has made our community a better place. We share our deepest condolences with his loved ones, friends, and all who had the privilege to meet him. His legacy will have a lasting impact on Dutchess County and its residents.”

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO