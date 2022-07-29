Sheppard becomes season’s first driver to win back-to-back Super DIRTcar features

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com
Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots
We've got the Top 5 Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots. According to National Day Calendar, National Hot Dog Day celebrates a summertime staple on a bun annually on the third Wednesday in July. There are so many great hot dog choices right here in the Hudson Valley, NY area, and we had one of the biggest responses to any food poll we have ever done when we asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite go-to hot dog spot was in the area.
3 Things to Love & One Thing to Never Forget in Highland, NY
Never forgetting this could save you a ton of money in the future!. The odds say that most of us have driven through the hamlet of Highland at one time or another. Highland, located in the town of Llyod, is impossible to avoid if you ever cross the Mid Hudson Bridge so even if you think you've never been there, you probably have...LOL!
The 5 Ultimate Places to Go Rockhounding in the Hudson Valley
Are you clicking on this article because you are like "What in the heck is rockhounding?" Maybe not, maybe you are a world class aficionado when it comes to this hobby, pastime, can we call it a sport?. So for the rest of the world that doesn't know, what is...
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
Favorite Hudson Valley Area Waterparks
We've got the top 5 popular Hudson Valley area waterparks. Oh, the lazy, hazy days of summer. Spending time with the family at the local waterpark is always a fun way to cool down during a heatwave of record high temps. According to National Day Calendar, National Waterpark Day is celebrated annually on July 28. We asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite, area waterpark was and have compiled a top 5 list.
What’s Still Allowed? Burn Bans Back in Hudson Valley
Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY
Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day. If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so. A bear...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr.
Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro. following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr. “Don Cady Sr. was an example of service. A dedicated US Navy Korean War veteran and 60-year member of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department, including past president and fire commissioner, he was the embodiment of community and national service. He was among the first class of Walkway Over the Hudson Ambassadors and his family’s business, Masten Feeds, has been a fixture in Pleasant Valley for decades. We’re blessed to have known him, and his life’s work has made our community a better place. We share our deepest condolences with his loved ones, friends, and all who had the privilege to meet him. His legacy will have a lasting impact on Dutchess County and its residents.”
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
Major Road Closure Expected in Dutchess County Next Week
Plan ahead so you can avoid any extra headaches for your commute. It seems like anywhere you drive in the Hudson Valley during the summer there's roadwork going on. It needs to be done especially during the warmer months, but it can be tough when you're trying to navigate your way around the area. Another road closure has been announced and commuters are being warned to plan ahead.
Orange County woman receives 31 tickets following high speed chase
An Orange County woman is facing several charges - and received 31 tickets - for leading police on a chase through Deerpark.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
Wanted: City of Newburgh, NY Needs Police Officers, How to Apply?
There are many people that grow up wanting to be police officers. Maybe you are one of them, maybe you are not. There are many challenges to becoming an officer. You need to be physically fit, motivated, and want to help people. Yes, there are a few more traits or...
Beagles Saved From “Horrible” Breeding Facility Come to Wappingers Falls, NY
A group of adoptable dogs with a harrowing backstory will be heading to the Hudson Valley and will be up for adoption in August. At the beginning of July a story broke that made national headlines that had pet lovers heartbroken. About 4,000 beagles were saved from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia according to Associated Press. The facility, Envigo RMS, would breed beagles for scientific research.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town of Wallkill condemns animal ride at Orange County Fair
TOWN OF WALLKILL – As the annual Orange County Fair continues, the Town of Wallkill has condemned an attraction involving moneys riding on the backs of dogs, Town Supervisor George Serrano said. “We urge the operators of the fair to discontinue this attraction and any other practice that results...
Hudson Valley, New York Man Gunned Down Outside Home
Police are seeking answers and hoping for your help after a Hudson Valley man was killed outside of his home. The City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an Orange County man was fatally shot just before midnight on Wednesday outside a popular apartment complex in the City of Newburgh. City...
The Best Hudson Valley Spots to Take Your Dog for a Swim
Hot summer days can be rough when going outside feels like more of a chore than an activity, and many dogs (including mine) suffer from something they seldom experienced before: boredom. When the pavement is too hot for walks, a swim may be the only option to give your furry friend exercise without risking something dangerous like heat exhaustion. But where can you take them?
SO: New York Man Who Threatened To ‘Shoot Up’ Hudson Valley Hospital Released
A New York man accused of trying to shoot up a hospital in the Hudson Valley was "released on his own recognizance." The Ulster County Sheriff's Office states an Ulster County man threatened to "shoot up the hospital." Ulster County, New York Man Threatened To 'Shoot Up' Ellenville Hospital in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatality reported in East Fishkill Taconic crash – parkway closed
EAST FISHKILL – A car crash on the southbound Taconic State Parkway near I-84 and Hosner Mountain Road in East Fishkill Monday afternoon is believed to involve a fatality. Both southbound lanes of the Taconic are closed to traffic as of 2:15 p.m. A vehicle is said to have...
