Roanoke man arrested and charged with murder

wfxrtv.com
Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
Charlotte Co. crash leads to Roanoke man’s death; fatigue possible factor
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Roanoke driver who crashed in Charlotte County in late July. At approximately 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street, about a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road. According […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim in a crash in Charlotte County. Willis M. Muska, 76, died after being taken to a hospital. The morning of July 24, Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street. a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road.
wfirnews.com
Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs
UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
UPDATE: Man killed in Caldwell hit and run
UPDATE (MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022, 2:23 P.M.) CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The identity of a man who was killed during a hit and run in the Caldwell area was released. Teddy Dean Moore, 24, of White Sulphur Springs was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning, July 29, 2022. Trooper First Class D.P. […]
WDBJ7.com
One man, two dogs dead after shooting at Hershberger Road home, suspect arrested
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department says a man and two dogs are dead after a shooting at a home on Hershberger Road Saturday. Police say they responded to the 800 block of Hershberger Rd at 1:40 p.m., and found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke...
wfxrtv.com
Man, two dogs dead from NW Roanoke shooting; person in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say a man and two dogs are dead after being shot in a northwest Roanoke home on Saturday. At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hershberger Road NW.
WXII 12
Danville 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting, another person injured
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police are investigating an overnight shooting that took the life of one person and injured another. According to a news release, shortly after 3:45 a.m. police were called to the 700 block of Stokes regarding a person being shot in what appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act.
Man wanted in connection with Martinville Dunham Sports break-in, police say
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department needs help identifying a person connected with breaking into a Dunham Sports store. Police say it happened between late night on Friday, July 8, and early morning on Saturday, July 9 at the store located at 240 Commonwealth Boulevard. The person was described as a man wearing […]
SplatRball guns are becoming a problem in Roanoke
Last week Danville authorities said they were receiving calls about drivers being shot at with SplatRball guns. Now Roanoke police have stated that they have received over 40 calls this week about this new toy that shoots water-filed pellets. Police told WDBJ 7 that they want parents to educate their children in the proper way to use the toy. There is nothing wrong wth shooting at family and friends but shooting the toy guns at unsuspecting drivers could result in misdemeanor or even felony charges.
WSLS
Danville police investigate early morning homicide
DANVILLE,Va. – Danville police said at approximately 3:48 Saturday morning, investigators went to the 700 block of Stokes Street for calls of a person being shot. Officers found 19-year-old Danville native Ja’Quise De’Juan Beard on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Beard was treated at the scene and taken to SOVAH Danville Emergency Room where he was later died.
One dead, one injured after Saturday shooting in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman hurt early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:48 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, the department says officers responded to a call of a person being shot at the 700 block of Stokes Street. When police arrived […]
WSLS
Police identify woman found dead in Roanoke park
ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have identified the woman they said they found dead at a Roanoke park last week. Police identified the woman as Leeann Haun, 37, of Roanoke. Authorities said they received a 911 call around 4:20 a.m. on July 22 and when officers arrived at the scene, they said they found Haun unresponsive with injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSET
2 vehicles stolen in Campbell County: Sheriff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding two vehicles that were stolen. A black 2019 Dodge Journey was stolen from Odara Drive in the Timberlake area, The SUV has a Virginia tag reading UYE-7699. Another vehicle was stolen...
Property dispute leads to one man being shot and killed in Summers County
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One man is dead after an altercation occurred over a property dispute in Summers County. According to Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris, at around 6 pm on Friday, a shots fired call was reported at the intersection of Route 3 and 12 and Eagle Branch Road.
WSLS
Victim’s family asks Bedford judge to ‘show grace’ in man’s sentencing for killing girlfriend
BEDFORD, Va. – Daniel Norwood appeared in a Bedford courtroom on Friday, dressed in a suit and tie after he was released on bond earlier this year. Norwood was convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Jessica Moore. Authorities said Norwood was intoxicated while riding in the passenger seat...
WSET
Altavista Police Department prepares for 'National Night Out'
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — Across the country and here in our area, law enforcement is getting ready for National Night Out. It is a way to connect law enforcement with the community. Chief Tommy Merricks says the Altavista Police Department is coming back in full force this year. The...
Man dies following shooting at Danville apartment complex
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide investigation is underway in Danville, where a man was found shot several times in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday night. The Danville Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road at approximately 10:50 p.m. […]
wfxrtv.com
Opioid more deadly than fentanyl found in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police says protonitazene, classified by the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators as a new designer opioid, has been recovered in Campbell County. According to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education, protonitazene is even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
