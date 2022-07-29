Can You Pass This Upstate New York Pronunciation Test on Tik Tok?

lite987.com
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
This Sunscreen Is Recalled In New York State
The summer of 2022 has entered a new month and there is no shortage of fun things to do. From Long Island to Niagara Falls, the sun and the heat will be back in the Empire State for the first week of the month of August! Like always, the experts and medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of water and using the proper sunscreen when you are outdoors.
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Every Detail We Know About Dunder Mifflin Albany in ‘The Office’
"The people person's paper people" used to peddle their office supplies everywhere in the Northeast section of the United States. From New York, to Connecticut, to New Hampshire and beyond, the salesmen of Dunder Mifflin left no city uncovered. One of the cities they set up shop, in fact, was...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
boropark24.com
Gray Wolf Sighting in Upstate New York
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has yet to acknowledge the existence of wolves in the state of New York. They cite the St. Lawrence River, and other man-made barriers are what prevent wolves from making their way from Canada to the United States. However, this is contradicted...
15 New Food & Drink Vendors Among 100+ Coming to NYS Fair
15 new food vendors will bring plenty of different options to try at the New York State Fair this year. From Maine lobster to Texas barbecue, there's sure to be something for every taste bud. “This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance...
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Keep An Eye Out For These Invasive Beetles Swimming In Your Pool
If you see these little guys swimming around your pool, you should let the DEC know as soon as possible. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking for your help in fighting back against the Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB). This little bug is an invasive species that can cause major damage to our ecosystem if not controlled properly.
Own an Old Home in Upstate? Reality TV Show May Restore It!
This sounds pretty exciting and might be the opportunity of a lifetime for at least one homeowner in Upstate New York. We have gotten word from producers of a reality show on a "major" TV network that they're in search of old Upstate NY homes to feature in a new "home restoration" show.
Live & Local Theatre Returns To Rome Capitol Theatre In A Big Way
Live and local theatre is coming back to Central New York, and this is one show that you don't want to miss. SummerStage is proud to present Jesus Christ Superstar, coming to Rome Capitol Theater on August 4th, 5th & 6th. Local talent from across Central New York have come together to put on an unforgettable performance that you are sure to love, regardless of your religious views.
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
