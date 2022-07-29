WA juvenile detention reforms solitary confinement practices upon settling lawsuit

PACIFIC COUNTY — The new owners of an RV park in Ilwaco, Wash., have violated multiple provisions of Washington’s landlord tenant laws, according to the state. In a cease and desist order and a notice of violation issued last week, the Attorney General’s Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program found that Michael and Denise Werner used improper notices and intimidation to try to evict tenants of Beacon RV park; they retaliated after tenants filed complaints with the Attorney General’s office by decreasing park services; they failed to offer tenants written rental agreements and have not given people a way to pay rent; and they violated local rules around maintaining the park — among other issues.

ILWACO, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO