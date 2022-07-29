WA juvenile detention reforms solitary confinement practices upon settling lawsuit

mynorthwest.com
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Breaking Into Occupied Winlock Residence on Friday
Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia woman accused of breaking into an occupied residence in Winlock on Friday and stealing items from a truck on the property. The resident told law enforcement that she “was sitting in her living room when she heard someone in her house” and thought it was “a friend who occasionally stops by,” according to court documents. When she went to investigate, however, she found the person in her home was a stranger, later identified as Amey F. Markel, 48.
Chronicle
Inmate at Lewis County Jail Allegedly Punches Three Deputies in Their Heads
An inmate at the Lewis County Jail is facing three third-degree assault charges for allegedly punching three deputies. On July 6, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office dispatched officers to the jail regarding assaults that had occurred the previous afternoon. Witnesses reported that Preston Brown, 22, of Adna, was being...
Homeowner Shoots Neighbor Trying To Break Into His Gig Harbor House
Officials say the neighbor's girlfriend was staying at the house after a fight.
Former WSU Student Arrested and Charged in Pullman Rape And Burglary Case
PULLMAN - A former Washington State University student has been arrested for rape and burglary for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at her Pullman residence. 20-year-old Elijah Nivar, of Bonney Lake, was recently arrested in Western Washington on a Pullman Police Department warrant and transported back to Whitman County. According to Whitman County Superior Court Documents, the victim told Pullman Detectives that in early May Nivar forced his way into her home and choked and raped her. The woman underwent a rape examination at Pullman Regional Hospital. The alleged victim and Nivar had a previous relationship that ended in November of 2020.
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
capitolhillseattle.com
Suspect arrested at gunpoint in 23rd and Union knife attack
A man suffered stab wounds to his head and the assailant was quickly arrested at gunpoint in a knife attack Sunday night in front of the 23rd and Union PCC. Police and Seattle Fire were called to the area of 23rd and Union just after 9 PM to the reported stabbing. According to emergency radio updates, the victim was found with a knife wound to the back of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man allegedly chokes dad
An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly choking his own father because of his father’s spending habits and girlfriend. Olympia police arrested the 32-year old suspect on July 17 after his father reported getting choked by him during an argument. The father told police that his...
KOMO News
Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma
AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
Chronicle
Man Charged With Robbery After Taking Items at Chehalis Outfitters
A Centralia man is facing robbery and assault charges after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise from Chehalis Outfitters, formerly the Sunbird Shopping Center, on Friday morning. The Chehalis Police Department was dispatched to the store, located on North National Avenue in Chehalis, on Friday. When an officer arrived, the subject...
KOMO News
Mason County detectives investigating possible sexual-assault incident in Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff's Office is investigation a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred Wednesday morning in Shelton. According to reports, the juvenile victim noticed a white car driving up and down the road in front of the victim's home between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. in the area of 80 East Blevins Road North.
Body of man who drowned in Spanaway Lake recovered
The body of a 69-year-old man who drowned in Spanaway Lake on Friday has been recovered, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. At 5:03 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a report of a drowning at Spanaway Lake Park. A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man jumped...
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Assaulting Man With Machete
A Centralia woman is facing a domestic violence charge for allegedly using a machete to inflict substantial bodily harm on a man earlier this week. Tara Burgeis, 38, of Centralia, previously shared a residence with the man she allegedly assaulted and the two were previously in a domestic relationship, according to court documents.
Fast moving fire destroys Thurston County man’s home, livelihood
ROCHESTER, Wash. — Manny Roco makes a living restoring, repairing and reselling collector cars. A fire Saturday, fueled by hot, dry conditions on a breezy afternoon, destroyed more than 20 of the cars on his Rochester property. “They are my babies,” said Roco, who was able to salvage a...
Police investigating two shootings in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma residents are on alert after two shootings occurred Saturday, less than 12 hours apart. Police were first called before 5:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting that left one dead at a gas station and then were called to investigate the second shooting after 3:30 p.m. in the Hilltop neighborhood.
kmun.org
State orders Ilwaco RV park owners to stop unlawful actions
PACIFIC COUNTY — The new owners of an RV park in Ilwaco, Wash., have violated multiple provisions of Washington’s landlord tenant laws, according to the state. In a cease and desist order and a notice of violation issued last week, the Attorney General’s Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program found that Michael and Denise Werner used improper notices and intimidation to try to evict tenants of Beacon RV park; they retaliated after tenants filed complaints with the Attorney General’s office by decreasing park services; they failed to offer tenants written rental agreements and have not given people a way to pay rent; and they violated local rules around maintaining the park — among other issues.
Over 80 rounds fired after gang member shootout in Pierce County
PARKLAND, Wash. — A 12-year-old was injured early Wednesday morning after more than 80 rounds were fired in a shootout between gang members in Pierce County. According to Pierce County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Darren Moss, deputies responded to the 1500 block of 98th Street South around 1:35 a.m. for reports of shots being fired. Moss said 911 callers also reported a car crash at 97th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue South.
q13fox.com
Car theft suspect shot by Pierce County Council candidate arrested again
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who allegedly sped toward a Pierce County Council candidate in a stolen truck-- who was then shot by the candidate-- has recently been arrested for a different crime, police said. 40-year-old Scott Stacy was arrested by Fircrest Police on July 25 after officers said they...
Judge overturns state rule removing credit scoring from insurance rates
The Washington Insurance Commissioner’s controversial ruling to end the use of credit scoring for insurance rates has been overturned by a Thurston County judge. The ruling by Judge Indu Thomas will have a massive impact on almost everyone who has auto and home insurance in the state. This is...
q13fox.com
Former D1 football player arrested for Pierce County armed robberies
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Authorities say a former Division 1 football player was arrested for two armed robberies in Western Washington. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they have been searching for 25-year-old Elu Aydon since April. On April 15, Pierce County deputies were searching for Aydon after an armed robbery...
The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
