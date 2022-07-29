Alert Center: Truck goes up in flames on I-95 in Mamaroneck

hudsonvalley.news12.com
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
A car slammed into an apartment building in Flatbush Monday morning. Firefighters say the incident took place at 500 Ocean Ave. around 8:17 a.m. What used to be a staircase leading up to an apartment on the first floor of the building is now debris scattered across the ground. A fence was also damaged.
One person suffered burns from a boat fire at a marina in Fairfield County. Firefighters responded to the blaze at Norwalk Cove Marina, located at 48 Calf Pasture Beach Road, at about 3:10 p.m. on Friday, July 29, according to the Norwalk Fire Department. Officials said a cabin cruiser-style recreational...
A man was found dead from drowning at a boat basin in the area, according to authorities. The incident took in Rye around 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Rye Boat Basin on Milton Road. Officers responded to the boat basin on a report of an unidentified man...
EAST FISHKILL – A car crash on the southbound Taconic State Parkway near I-84 and Hosner Mountain Road in East Fishkill Monday afternoon is believed to involve a fatality. Both southbound lanes of the Taconic are closed to traffic as of 2:15 p.m. A vehicle is said to have...
The stores are located next to each other in a small shopping center on Union Boulevard.
Crews extinguished a blaze that broke out at a Fairfield County home. Firefighters responded to a residential fire at a house on Morehouse Lane in Norwalk at about 4:45 p.m on Friday, July 29, the Norwalk Fire Department reported. When authorities arrived, fire was showing from the rear deck and...
Bridgeport police released home surveillance images of a man accused of burglarizing a home in the North End. Police say the man broke into a Frenchtown Road home on July 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The homeowner gave police surveillance images of the suspect that was captured from...
A Norwalk man drowned in Long Island Sound Sunday while trying to help a woman who was struggling in the water, according to police. Officers responded to Calf Pasture Beach around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person in the water. According to police, a man and woman...
Police say an altercation between two people let up to the stabbing on the 700 block of Mamaroneck Avenue.
Police in Peekskill continue to hunt for a gunman after two women were shot Friday night on Main Street.
A medical chopper was called to a crash on the Garden State Parkway on the Jersey Shore for at least four patients Sunday, July 31, Ocean County Scanner News reports. Photos from the scene on the southbound side of the highway show the chopper landing near milepost 96.3 in Wall Township.
A track fire at the Bronx Park East subway station in the Bronx broke out this morning.
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
State police say a truck went up in flames Friday morning on I-95 in Mamaroneck around 9:30 a.m. There were some slowdowns on residential roads, and a two-mile backup heading north on I-95. Mamaroneck officials sent photo from up against the sound barrier wall at St. Vito’s Church, above.
A Danbury man was arrested for driving over 160 mph in New Hampshire, state police say.
Yonkers police are searching for a 62-year-old woman who went missing on Monday. Police say Clara Nunez, who has dementia, was last seen in the area of 821 Bronx River Road. They say she's 5’2”, about 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue pajama pants, and gray sandals.
Shots were fired inside the LA Fitness at the basketball court in New Hyde Park, police say.
Police say they received a call yesterday afternoon reporting two distressed kayakers in the bay. Once they arrived, one had made it back to shore. A 64-year-old from Irvington was still in the water.
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
