ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary County, ID

Boundary County crews locate missing huckleberry picker

By Brock Craven
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Firefighters on Elmo Fire Expecting Continued Hot, Dry, Windy Conditions

A wildfire that ignited on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, near the Lake County town of Elmo, was estimated to be nearly 13,000 acres in size by Monday morning and zero percent contained. As of 2 p.m. Monday the incident management team on the fire was recommending to the...
ELMO, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boundary County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
County
Boundary County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for August 1

Wildfire activity increased over the weekend, with an additional fire that has burned close to 13,000 acres of land in Montana near Flathead Lake. A public meeting to address wildfire concerns is set for August 1 at 7 pm. The National Weather Service in Billings tweeted on Saturday that smoky skies will be apparent due to the fire activity in Montana and Idaho.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Crews attack fire on Eagle Mountain west of Lakeside

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of the Eagle Mountain Fire burning west of Lakeside. The fire was reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday and is currently burning 1.5 acres in grass and timber. A dozen firefighters are on scene with units from the Flathead National Forest and...
LAKESIDE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Huckleberries#Huckleberry Picker#Asian
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
ELMO, MT
NBCMontana

Semi tipped on its side near Elmo

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a semitruck that rolled on its side near Elmo around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Don Bell says the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no other vehicles involved. Officials say there is...
ELMO, MT
103.7 The Hawk

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
nomadlawyer.org

Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana

Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
MONTANA STATE
bonnersferryherald.com

Spokane man caught with hundreds of fentanyl pills

BONNERS FERRY — A Spokane man is facing multiple drug charges after he was found in possession of approximately 600 fentanyl pills and other substances. Christory A.L. Burdick, 37, is being charged with one count of drug possession with the intent to deliver, a felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.
mtpr.org

Heat advisories expand across western Montana as heat wave continues

The National Weather Service has expanded its heat advisories in western Montana and now includes the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Missoula, Flathead, Mission and Bitterroot Valleys. Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures 95 to 105 are expected at low elevations through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s. The...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

ImagineIF announces death of Marion School librarian

MISSOULA, Mont. — ImagineIF Libraries announced the death of Marion School librarian Joe Fisher in a Facebook post on Thursday. They say Fisher had a passion for public library, not only working at the Marion School but volunteering with ImagineIF Libraries to provide Marion with library services. The post...
MARION, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula PaddleHeads ground Glacier Range Riders

MISSOULA — Rock-solid pitching and a sixth-inning uprising propelled the Missoula PaddleHeads past the Glacier Range Riders Saturday night. Mark Timmins held Kalispell's Pioneer League first-year pro baseball franchise scoreless for the first five innings. He struck out five straight batters in one impressive stretch early and his team held on for a 5-2 road victory at Flathead Field.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy