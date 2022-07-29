Boundary County crews locate missing huckleberry picker

www.fox28spokane.com
Related
KHQ Right Now
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
Continuous Coverage: Evacuations ordered for Elmo Fire
Evacuations in place for neighborhoods near the Elmo wildfire burning between Elmo and Dayton in Lake County.
Flathead Beacon
Firefighters on Elmo Fire Expecting Continued Hot, Dry, Windy Conditions
A wildfire that ignited on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, near the Lake County town of Elmo, was estimated to be nearly 13,000 acres in size by Monday morning and zero percent contained. As of 2 p.m. Monday the incident management team on the fire was recommending to the...
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Incident Management Team takes over at Elmo 2 Fire
A Type II Incident Management Team arrived to take over at fighting the Elmo 2 Fire at 6 a.m. on Sunday.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for August 1
Wildfire activity increased over the weekend, with an additional fire that has burned close to 13,000 acres of land in Montana near Flathead Lake. A public meeting to address wildfire concerns is set for August 1 at 7 pm. The National Weather Service in Billings tweeted on Saturday that smoky skies will be apparent due to the fire activity in Montana and Idaho.
NBCMontana
Crews attack fire on Eagle Mountain west of Lakeside
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of the Eagle Mountain Fire burning west of Lakeside. The fire was reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday and is currently burning 1.5 acres in grass and timber. A dozen firefighters are on scene with units from the Flathead National Forest and...
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 7,000 acres; evacuations in place
A wildfire that broke out in the Elmo area on Friday evening has burned an estimated 2,000 acres and forced evacuations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman dies after falling through skylight at Columbia Falls HS
A 20-year-old woman died early Sunday after falling through a skylight at Columbia Falls High School.
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
NBCMontana
Semi tipped on its side near Elmo
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a semitruck that rolled on its side near Elmo around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Don Bell says the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no other vehicles involved. Officials say there is...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildfire near Elmo expands to 4,000 acres; evacuations ordered
A wildfire that broke out in the Elmo area on Friday evening has burned an estimated 2,000 acres and forced evacuations.
nomadlawyer.org
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
bonnersferryherald.com
Spokane man caught with hundreds of fentanyl pills
BONNERS FERRY — A Spokane man is facing multiple drug charges after he was found in possession of approximately 600 fentanyl pills and other substances. Christory A.L. Burdick, 37, is being charged with one count of drug possession with the intent to deliver, a felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.
Investigation underway after man found dead near Kalispell
An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found near Kalispell Sunday on property at Rebecca Farm.
mtpr.org
Heat advisories expand across western Montana as heat wave continues
The National Weather Service has expanded its heat advisories in western Montana and now includes the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Missoula, Flathead, Mission and Bitterroot Valleys. Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures 95 to 105 are expected at low elevations through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s. The...
NBCMontana
ImagineIF announces death of Marion School librarian
MISSOULA, Mont. — ImagineIF Libraries announced the death of Marion School librarian Joe Fisher in a Facebook post on Thursday. They say Fisher had a passion for public library, not only working at the Marion School but volunteering with ImagineIF Libraries to provide Marion with library services. The post...
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads ground Glacier Range Riders
MISSOULA — Rock-solid pitching and a sixth-inning uprising propelled the Missoula PaddleHeads past the Glacier Range Riders Saturday night. Mark Timmins held Kalispell's Pioneer League first-year pro baseball franchise scoreless for the first five innings. He struck out five straight batters in one impressive stretch early and his team held on for a 5-2 road victory at Flathead Field.
Avian Influenza case confirmed in Flathead County
State officials report that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a Flathead County backyard poultry flock.
Comments / 0