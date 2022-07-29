Missing Geneva County woman found after crashing her car

www.oppnewsonline.com
wdhn.com
UPDATE: 2 still hospitalized from Covington Co. helicopter crash
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two people involved in the Covington County helicopter crash on Friday are still in the hospital. Two of the three people involved in the helicopter crash on Friday evening are still in the local hospital. The EMT from the crash has been released from the...
WJHG-TV
Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, two people are dead after a crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a woman from Georgia was driving north on State Road 73 when she crossed over the center line and hit another car going the opposite way. Troopers say both drivers died in the head-on collision.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. man charged with murder in Hartford killing
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford police have formally charged a man in the Sunday killing of a Florida woman. Brandon Waddell, of Hartford, has now been charged with the murder of Angel Nicole Stout, 25, from Graceville, Florida, according to Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward. Stout was found dead...
wtvy.com
One dead after house fire in Dale County
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Dale County. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old 6 George Kirby. It happened just before 3 a.m. in a subdivision on Friar Road near Grimes. Two other people were taken to a Dothan...
WEAR
Report: Woman escapes Pensacola kidnapper at Walton County gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man kidnapped a female at gunpoint, but she was able to escape to safety at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to an arrest report. Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 31, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident happened on July 9. According...
wtvy.com
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation
Thanks to a grant from Alabama Power Company, Wiregrass United Way gears up to serve thousands of meals to people in need in this years Pacesetter campaign. Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple. Updated: 22 hours ago. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests...
Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway
Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
wdhn.com
Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.
Woman arrested after missing Alabama couple's remains found in Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested after the remains of a missing Alabama couple were found. According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, were reported missing by family members who had not seen them since July 8. An investigation was reportedly launched.
Florida woman found slain in south Alabama home; suspect jailed
A Florida woman was found slain in a south Alabama home Sunday. Hartford police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 167 North, near Geneva County Road 45. When they arrived, they found Angel Nicole Stout dead. Authorities have not said how Stout was killed. The 25-year-old victim...
wdhn.com
Covington County residents react to helicopter crash
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Investigators are working diligently trying to figure out what caused a medical helicopter to crash early Friday afternoon. It was a normal day for Dewayne Robinson and Calvin Hasley just trying to get some yard work down until they saw something unusual that stopped them in their tracks.
Alabama man charged, with murder of Florida woman
An Alabama man has been charged with the murder of of a Florida woman. On Sunday, July 31, at the request of the Hartford Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the death of a female victim identified as Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, Fla.
oppnewsonline.com
Hartford woman identified in death investigation
A 26 year old Geneva County resident has been found deceased in her Hartford home, Sunday. According to Coroner Donny Adkinson the victim is Angel Nicole Stout. Law enforcement agencies are currently on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story, and as more information comes forth...
Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
wdhn.com
ROAD CLOSURE: County road in Dale Co. will be closed
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A road in Dale County will be closed temporarily for repairs starting Tuesday morning. Dale County Road and Bridge are scheduled to begin repairs on Tuesday, August 2nd, at 7:00 a.m. County Road 445 will be closed between Averett Street and County Road 17....
wdhn.com
Florida woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple; murder victim’s sister speaks out
(WDHN) — Tkisha Terry has been extremely worried for the past two weeks for her younger sister Shauna to return home. She received gut-wrenching news Saturday morning that sadly that won’t happen. “This is a very horrific troubled passing it’s just unbelievable we can’t believe it,” Terry said....
UPDATE: Victim identified in Hartford homicide investigation
UPDATE: HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim has been identified in a Hartford homicide investigation. The victim is 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson confirmed that the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case as a homicide. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to follow this story. HARTFORD, Ala. […]
wdhn.com
“He was always so heroic,” Father rushes back into Dale Co. home and makes sure son makes it out alive
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Tracie Skinner was asleep when she got a call from her mother that her house was on fire and that Tracie’s stepdad, George Kirby II, did not make it out in time. “Got up and rushed over to the house,” Skinner said. “There...
HCSO holds news conference regarding double homicide
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about a double homicide that happened over the weekend. Officials said it is still an active investigation.
waltonso.org
FLHSMV FLOW BUS VISITS WALTON COUNTY JAIL; MORE THAN 40 INMATES RECEIVE ID CARDS
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Inmates incarcerated at the Walton County Jail were given a special opportunity Monday. The Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) bus visited the Walton County Jail, pulling into the facility to provide qualified inmates with the chance to renew their license or get an ID card. The...
