Where's the best place to play mini golf in New Hampshire?

There's nothing like a steaming hot cup of coffee (or iced, whatever floats your boat) to give you that much-needed energy boost to tackle the day ahead. For some, getting that caffeine kick can make a difference in the day, and we don't blame you. It can be hard waking up on Monday morning to go to work after already dealing with the Sunday scaries. And even if you enjoy your job, that doesn't change the fact that our bodies are tired, and may need some extra assistance to get that pep in our step.

2 DAYS AGO