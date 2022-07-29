Fall 2022 start dates for schools in the ArkLaMiss

Rapper JayDaYoungan was killed in a shooting in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana, local police said. The artist, whose real name is Javorius Scott, died at the age of 24. The Bogalousa Police Department said they responded to a shooting late Wednesday afternoon and found two people who were wounded. Authorities identified one of the victims as Scott, who died as a result of his injuries.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO