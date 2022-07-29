ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants call upon Eric Weddle to help Xavier McKinney with green-dot duties

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3jDO_0gxjVr0T00

Eric Weddle is one of the smartest safeties to ever suit up in the NFL, which was on full display with the Chargers, Ravens and Rams. There’s no better example of his football intelligence than what he accomplished last postseason with the Rams, though.

He came out of nearly a two-year retirement and not only played well on defense during the playoffs, but he became a full-time starter and was the defensive signal caller in the Super Bowl.

The green dot is typically reserved for middle linebackers, but more and more safeties have taken on that role lately – and Xavier McKinney is doing that for the Giants. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale put McKinney in touch with Weddle to help him learn what goes into that job, using the former Rams safety to help the young Giants defender.

Weddle is a perfect person for a young safety to learn from, not only when it comes to relaying play calls, but seeing the field, breaking on the ball and understanding what the offense is trying to do.

McKinney is in good hands with Weddle helping him out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
AOL Corp

Dallas Cowboys looking to sign another Dan Quinn disciple in DE Takk McKinley

The Dallas Cowboys brought in free-agent defensive end Takkaris McKinley for a visit Saturday and are working on signing him to a contract, owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones said. “Obviously we have him here for a reason,” Stephen Jones said. “We’re very interested in him.”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
Person
Eric Weddle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF tabs Panthers' 'secret superstar' heading into 2022 season

Plenty of hog mollies have come and gone along the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line since 2017. But there has been one shining constant. And that constant is right tackle Taylor Moton, who was named the team’s “secret superstar” by Pro Football Focus as we head into the 2022 campaign. Lead NFL analyst Sam Monson writes that the sixth-year veteran is amongst the game’s best big men, even if he hasn’t gotten the recognition for it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Free agent LB Joe Schobert tries out for Broncos

The Denver Broncos brought in free agent linebacker Joe Schobert for a tryout on Saturday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Schobert (6-1, 240 pounds) is a former fourth-round draft pick who began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. After four years in Cleveland, Schobert spent one year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy