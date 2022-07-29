Giants call upon Eric Weddle to help Xavier McKinney with green-dot duties

Eric Weddle is one of the smartest safeties to ever suit up in the NFL, which was on full display with the Chargers, Ravens and Rams. There’s no better example of his football intelligence than what he accomplished last postseason with the Rams, though.

He came out of nearly a two-year retirement and not only played well on defense during the playoffs, but he became a full-time starter and was the defensive signal caller in the Super Bowl.

The green dot is typically reserved for middle linebackers, but more and more safeties have taken on that role lately – and Xavier McKinney is doing that for the Giants. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale put McKinney in touch with Weddle to help him learn what goes into that job, using the former Rams safety to help the young Giants defender.

Weddle is a perfect person for a young safety to learn from, not only when it comes to relaying play calls, but seeing the field, breaking on the ball and understanding what the offense is trying to do.

McKinney is in good hands with Weddle helping him out.