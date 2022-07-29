Four people dead, 9 others injured after crash involving farm tractor in York County

www.fox43.com
Emergency crews on scene of vehicle crash with entrapment at Dover Township building
DOVER, Pa. — Police and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a reported vehicle crash into a building in Dover Township, York County Tuesday morning, according to emergency dispatch updates. The crash reportedly occurred at a M&T Bank location on the 3900 block of Carlisle Road, dispatch...
Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating
PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County. The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.
Slick roadways and poor visibility caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on I-81: police
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A sudden, torrential downpour reportedly caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on Interstate-81 Southbound in Lebanon County. The pile-up closed a portion of the interstate for several hours Thursday afternoon and evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the downpour on July 28 caused extremely slick roadways and...
Cumberland Township Police investigating thefts at two construction sites
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland Township Police Department is investigating two thefts that occurred at separate home construction sites in Adam's County. The thefts occurred near the intersection of Hers Ridge Road and Old Mill Road. Police believe the thefts happened between 6 p.m. on July 27 and 7 a.m. on July 28.
One dead in York City shooting, police investigating
YORK, Pa. — Update, 3:57 p.m.: A 37-year-old man has been confirmed dead following a York City shooting. York City Police confirmed that despite life-saving actions, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was killed by an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are currently investigating and treating...
2 firefighters injured in York fire
YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
Lower Paxton Township Police investigate device fraud at Flying J Travel Center in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop H - Harrisburg Station are investigating a series of of access device frauds in Dauphin County. According to police, on at least three occasions, the suspects utilized fraudulent debit and credit cards to...
80-year-old tree in Harrisburg removed, causing residents to lose power
HARRISBURG, Pa. — An 80-year-old elm tree used to tower over the houses around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton Streets in Harrisburg; however, the roots and limbs of this tree have been causing issues for years. City officials, with the help of PPL, have begun removing the tree, limb...
Fallen Officers Walk/Run held in York City
YORK, Pa. — York City Police held its first Fallen Officers Walk/Run on Monday, Aug. 1. Monday's walk and run honored Officer Henry Schaad, who was killed in the line of duty during the 1969 York Riots. Participants began at the York City Police Station and continued about a...
Crash involving nearly 40 vehicles leaves Interstate 81 SB in Lebanon County closed for several hours
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a crash that involved nearly 40 vehicles and left a portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Lebanon County closed for several hours on Thursday afternoon and evening. Authorities say that around 4:30 p.m. on July 28, three separate crashes occurred on...
Woman arrested after stabbing another person in Chambersburg, police say
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman is facing charges after she stabbed someone during a fight in Chambersburg, police said. On Sunday, Maria G. Morales was taken into custody after police were called to the 2800 block of Orchard Drive for a reported stabbing. Police say the victim suffered...
Removal of 80-year-old tree expected to affect dozens of Harrisburg residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The removal of an 80-year-old Elm tree in Harrisburg is expected to take a week to complete and affect dozens of residents. The tree stands in the backyard area of a city block of townhouses. As it has grown to tower over the buildings, its branches have put increasing weight on electric poles, energy and cable lines, and the houses it sits next to. One branch has buckled a second-story porch.
York City Police, community members discuss gun violence and solutions
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department met with members of the community to discuss gun violence in the city. The meeting took place just a few hours after the city reported yet another fatal shooting. York Police revealed crime data, showing that half of the gun-related homicides...
59-year-old dies in forklift accident at J&K Salvage in York County
According to the coroner's report, the man had been working on a forklift at J&K Salvage in Spring Garden Township when the vehicle suddenly collapsed on him. The accident caused life-threatening injuries. The man became unresponsive, and though his coworkers were able to remove the forklift, he died at the scene from his injuries.
York County Coroner releases identity of Mechanicsburg man killed in Dover Township crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 33-year-old Cumberland County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Dover Township, the York County Coroner's Office announced Tuesday. Justin Turrentine, of Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 12:18 p.m. on Harmony Grove Road...
10 years since the disappearance of Kortne Stouffer | Cold Case investigation
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — July 29, 2022 marks the 10-year mark since the disappearance of 21-year-old Kortne Stouffer. The case remains under investigation today. Here is a timeline of the events leading up to and shortly after Stouffer's disappearance:. July 28, 2012 - 9 p.m. Palmyra Borough Police and...
National Night Out celebrations seek to build relationships between police and communities
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police departments across the country will tonight be taking part in National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign. National Night Out began in 1981 in Montgomery County’s Lower Merion Township. It’s now a tradition that 16,000 police departments across the country participate in on the first Tuesday in August.
Man freed on $1 bail while awaiting retrial in wife's death
YORK, Pa. — A York County man has been freed on nominal bail while awaiting retrial on charges of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying a decade ago. An appeals court earlier in the week upheld a York County judge's...
National Night Out 2022: Here are the events taking place across Central Pa.
YORK, Pa. — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Held annually on the first Tuesday in August, "National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing...
Hershey Volunteer Fire Company helps rescue kitten stuck in wall
HERSHEY, Pa. — A kitten is safe with some assistance from the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, on July 28 around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a request with assistance in freeing a kitten from behind the wall of a home near it's chimney.
