ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Four people dead, 9 others injured after crash involving farm tractor in York County

FOX 43
FOX 43
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Accidents
County
York County, PA
FOX 43

One dead in York City shooting, police investigating

YORK, Pa. — Update, 3:57 p.m.: A 37-year-old man has been confirmed dead following a York City shooting. York City Police confirmed that despite life-saving actions, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was killed by an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are currently investigating and treating...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

2 firefighters injured in York fire

YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Horse And Buggy#Amish#Traffic Accident#Penndot#York County Ema#Pennsylvania State Police
FOX 43

Fallen Officers Walk/Run held in York City

YORK, Pa. — York City Police held its first Fallen Officers Walk/Run on Monday, Aug. 1. Monday's walk and run honored Officer Henry Schaad, who was killed in the line of duty during the 1969 York Riots. Participants began at the York City Police Station and continued about a...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Removal of 80-year-old tree expected to affect dozens of Harrisburg residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The removal of an 80-year-old Elm tree in Harrisburg is expected to take a week to complete and affect dozens of residents. The tree stands in the backyard area of a city block of townhouses. As it has grown to tower over the buildings, its branches have put increasing weight on electric poles, energy and cable lines, and the houses it sits next to. One branch has buckled a second-story porch.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 43

59-year-old dies in forklift accident at J&K Salvage in York County

According to the coroner's report, the man had been working on a forklift at J&K Salvage in Spring Garden Township when the vehicle suddenly collapsed on him. The accident caused life-threatening injuries. The man became unresponsive, and though his coworkers were able to remove the forklift, he died at the scene from his injuries.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

National Night Out 2022: Here are the events taking place across Central Pa.

YORK, Pa. — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Held annually on the first Tuesday in August, "National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy