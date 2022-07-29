www.foxbangor.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
foxbangor.com
Woodland fire puts three homes at risk
BREWER — Firefighters were called to a woodland fire in Brewer shortly after 4 pm Monday. Brewer deputy fire chief Eric Tourtillotte says a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. Tourtillotte says the homeowner was not on the property at the time of the fire but they have been notified.
foxbangor.com
Garage destroyed in fire
BANGOR — Firefighters were called to a home in Bangor for a garage fire earlier Sunday. Bangor Fire Department headed to 140 Fern Street just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon to assist the resident and put the fire out. Assistant fire chief Chandler Corriveau says if his crew did not...
Grenade Found Inside Maine Home Thursday Night, Neighbors Evacuated
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a grenade was discovered inside a Maine home on Thursday evening prompting a large police response to the area. Moss says that at about 7:00 on Thursday evening, police from the Rockland Maine Police Department were called to...
mdislander.com
Southwest Harbor man taken by LifeFlight after car crash
BAR HARBOR– A Southwest Harbor man was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center following a single-vehicle accident on July 28. Shortly after 6 p.m, the Bar Harbor Police Department responded to the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Norway Drive and found a 2013 Subaru that had come to rest about 75 yards into the woods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Deputies, community step up to search for child at Union Fair
UNION — “That is one thing that I enjoy about this county, that everybody will help when it comes down to the wire,” said Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky (effective Aug. 1, 2022). On the night of July 31, after 9 p.m., a medical call regarding an...
WMTW
Grenade discovery forces evacuations in Maine town
ROCKLAND, Maine — Several homes in Rockland were evacuated Thursday night after a grenade was found in a basement. Police say they blocked off James Street after the explosive device was found just after 7 p.m. and evacuated nearby homes. After a few hours, the Maine State Police bomb...
foxbangor.com
Old Town Canoe discussion
BANGOR – Brand Evangelist Ryan Lilly came on the Good Morning Maine show this morning to talk about heritage of Old Town Canoe and how it has evolved over the years. Check out the interview to learn a brief history of the company and get a run-down of some products for sale.
Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid
According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Pedestrian in serious condition following Hudson crash
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a crash involving a car and pedestrian in Hudson Wednesday evening. Officials say a car heading east on route 221 struck a pedestrian who stepped onto the road. The man was taken by life flight to northern...
wabi.tv
Four teenagers responsible for vandalizing high school with hate messages
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Four teenagers are facing charges after police say they vandalized Oceanside High School in Rockland with derogatory graffiti. On July 13, RSU 13 reported extensive damage done to an outbuilding and the surrounding property at the high school. Rockland police say the damage included broken windows...
Mass. dog found abandoned in cage during heat wave: ‘This is not okay'
DEDHAM, Maine — A dog was found caged by the side of the road in Dedham during last weekend's heat wave, police said, and the town's animal control officer is investigating, NBC 10 Boston reports. The pomeranian was picked up by a good Samaritan and is now expected to...
wabi.tv
Four men indicted for April shooting at Bangor nightclub
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -All four men charged in connection with a shooting outside Half Acre nightclub in downtown Bangor back in April have been indicted. 32-year-old Horane Lawrence is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon. Lawrence was released from custody after posting 200 cash bail. 36-year-old Andrae Dixon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
Teens accused of vandalizing Rockland school with graffitied racial slurs, swastikas
ROCKLAND, Maine — The Rockland Police Department has charged two teens who they say vandalized a school with derogatory graffiti. Authorities charged Khyllie Cochran, 18, and 19-year-old Juston Hurley for aggravated criminal mischief. Officials say extensive damage, including broken windows and graffiti, was done to the outbuilding and surrounding...
Police in Southwest Harbor Seize $12K in Illegal Drugs, 1 Arrest
Police in Southwest Harbor arrested one person when a bail check turned into a drug bust. Southwest Harbor Police report Officer Franklin Burke and Mount Desert Police Officer Jarrod Hardy went to a local residence to conduct a bail check. As a result of that visit, they seized over 57 grams of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, with an estimated street value of approximately $12,000. Also confiscated were over $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds, pills, and other drug paraphernalia.
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
wabi.tv
Three people facing drug trafficking charges after a bust in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta. 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with aggravated trafficking and theft by receiving stolen property among other charges. 32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of...
wabi.tv
Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Lawrence Camillo and Joel Peralta, both 26, both from Lowell, Massachusetts have been arrested. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bangor Maine Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
Maine woman to swim in lakes or ponds every day for a month to benefit LifeFlight
OLD TOWN, Maine — For 20 years, LifeFlight has offered the state of Maine's only emergency air services. To help cover equipment costs, supplies, and training, the nonprofit runs a month-long fundraiser every year to raise money to support its efforts. “We’re a flying ICU. Any piece of equipment...
Neighbors Supporting Neighbors in Hermon Needs a New Home ASAP
A food pantry that serves the people of several Hermon-area communities is in need of a place to put their new trailer facility. It's really a good-news-bad-news type of situation. I chatted recently with Carol Lackedy with the Neighbors Supporting Neighbors food pantry in Hermon, who told me that the organization needs to vacate the building that they're currently in. Neighbors Supporting Neighbors is operating out of the old Family Dollar location in Danforth's Plaza, but they have to surrender the space to another organization on August 1st.
wabi.tv
Bangor mother indicted after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, has been indicted by a grand jury. 28-year-old Jessica Shepard is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors are considering...
Comments / 2