Bangor, ME

foxbangor.com

Woodland fire puts three homes at risk

BREWER — Firefighters were called to a woodland fire in Brewer shortly after 4 pm Monday. Brewer deputy fire chief Eric Tourtillotte says a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. Tourtillotte says the homeowner was not on the property at the time of the fire but they have been notified.
BREWER, ME
foxbangor.com

Garage destroyed in fire

BANGOR — Firefighters were called to a home in Bangor for a garage fire earlier Sunday. Bangor Fire Department headed to 140 Fern Street just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon to assist the resident and put the fire out. Assistant fire chief Chandler Corriveau says if his crew did not...
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

Southwest Harbor man taken by LifeFlight after car crash

BAR HARBOR– A Southwest Harbor man was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center following a single-vehicle accident on July 28. Shortly after 6 p.m, the Bar Harbor Police Department responded to the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Norway Drive and found a 2013 Subaru that had come to rest about 75 yards into the woods.
BAR HARBOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Deputies, community step up to search for child at Union Fair

UNION — “That is one thing that I enjoy about this county, that everybody will help when it comes down to the wire,” said Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky (effective Aug. 1, 2022). On the night of July 31, after 9 p.m., a medical call regarding an...
UNION, ME
WMTW

Grenade discovery forces evacuations in Maine town

ROCKLAND, Maine — Several homes in Rockland were evacuated Thursday night after a grenade was found in a basement. Police say they blocked off James Street after the explosive device was found just after 7 p.m. and evacuated nearby homes. After a few hours, the Maine State Police bomb...
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Old Town Canoe discussion

BANGOR – Brand Evangelist Ryan Lilly came on the Good Morning Maine show this morning to talk about heritage of Old Town Canoe and how it has evolved over the years. Check out the interview to learn a brief history of the company and get a run-down of some products for sale.
OLD TOWN, ME
B98.5

Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid

According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Pedestrian in serious condition following Hudson crash

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a crash involving a car and pedestrian in Hudson Wednesday evening. Officials say a car heading east on route 221 struck a pedestrian who stepped onto the road. The man was taken by life flight to northern...
HUDSON, ME
wabi.tv

Four teenagers responsible for vandalizing high school with hate messages

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Four teenagers are facing charges after police say they vandalized Oceanside High School in Rockland with derogatory graffiti. On July 13, RSU 13 reported extensive damage done to an outbuilding and the surrounding property at the high school. Rockland police say the damage included broken windows...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Four men indicted for April shooting at Bangor nightclub

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -All four men charged in connection with a shooting outside Half Acre nightclub in downtown Bangor back in April have been indicted. 32-year-old Horane Lawrence is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon. Lawrence was released from custody after posting 200 cash bail. 36-year-old Andrae Dixon...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Teens accused of vandalizing Rockland school with graffitied racial slurs, swastikas

ROCKLAND, Maine — The Rockland Police Department has charged two teens who they say vandalized a school with derogatory graffiti. Authorities charged Khyllie Cochran, 18, and 19-year-old Juston Hurley for aggravated criminal mischief. Officials say extensive damage, including broken windows and graffiti, was done to the outbuilding and surrounding...
ROCKLAND, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Police in Southwest Harbor Seize $12K in Illegal Drugs, 1 Arrest

Police in Southwest Harbor arrested one person when a bail check turned into a drug bust. Southwest Harbor Police report Officer Franklin Burke and Mount Desert Police Officer Jarrod Hardy went to a local residence to conduct a bail check. As a result of that visit, they seized over 57 grams of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, with an estimated street value of approximately $12,000. Also confiscated were over $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds, pills, and other drug paraphernalia.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Three people facing drug trafficking charges after a bust in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta. 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with aggravated trafficking and theft by receiving stolen property among other charges. 32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of...
wabi.tv

Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Lawrence Camillo and Joel Peralta, both 26, both from Lowell, Massachusetts have been arrested. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bangor Maine Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Neighbors Supporting Neighbors in Hermon Needs a New Home ASAP

A food pantry that serves the people of several Hermon-area communities is in need of a place to put their new trailer facility. It's really a good-news-bad-news type of situation. I chatted recently with Carol Lackedy with the Neighbors Supporting Neighbors food pantry in Hermon, who told me that the organization needs to vacate the building that they're currently in. Neighbors Supporting Neighbors is operating out of the old Family Dollar location in Danforth's Plaza, but they have to surrender the space to another organization on August 1st.
HERMON, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor mother indicted after toddler overdoses on fentanyl

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, has been indicted by a grand jury. 28-year-old Jessica Shepard is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors are considering...
BANGOR, ME

