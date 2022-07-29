70-year-old Infant Jesus of Prague statue stolen from church in Porterville

kmph.com
Trash can sets fire to Selma garage, Officials say
The fire was first reported by a neighbor just before 3 am at a home on Almond and Olive Avenues.
Porterville church asking for help finding stolen statue
Thursday, surveillance video captured a person walking into Saint Anne's Church and stealing the Infant Jesus of Prague statue.
Man mauled to death by 5 dogs in Selma, police say
Selma police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was attacked and killed by five dogs that had escaped from a nearby home. on Sunday afternoon.
Man found suffering from gunshot wounds in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A man was found shot early Sunday morning in Visalia. Officers responded near North Jacob Street and West Oak Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported...
Woman pleads no contest to embezzling thousands from street sweeping business
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who blamed an addiction to prescription drugs for stealing thousands of dollars from a street sweeping business has pleaded no contest to a felony embezzlement charge, according to court records. Tracie Dixon pleaded no contest Thursday to embezzling funds from Super Sweep LLC and is scheduled for sentencing Aug. […]
Two teens arrested, face multiple charges after assault, carjacking in Kings County
Two teenagers now find themselves in juvenile hall following an assault and carjacking on Thursday, July 28, in Kings County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, two teens, aged 16 and 17, walked up to someone sitting in their grandmother’s car around 8:47 p.m. near Front and Oak Street in Armona.
Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer
According to the Tulare Police Department, at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a Tulare police officer was involved in an on duty traffic collision. The officer had just started his patrol shift and was traveling southbound on J Street when he was stuck by a westbound vehicle that ran a stop sign on San Joaquin at J Street. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to broadcast that he was just involved in a traffic accident.
1 killed during chase in Porterville, suspect arrested, deputies say
Authorities have a man in custody accused of homicide following a deadly chase through the Porterville area.
Man arrested after causing intentional, fatal collision in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after deputies say he intentionally caused a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Hunter, 33, a resident of Santa Clara, was arrested following multiple reports of someone driving recklessly in a white Ford pickup truck in Porterville.
Pedestrian killed on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while trying to run across Highway 99 at Cecil Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 9:30 p.m., CHP officials responded to a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Officials said an Audi driven by Fresno, Calif., resident J. Wenger, […]
28-year-old Jonathon Prado and 32-year-old Claudia Mora Lopez died after a crash in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
28-year-old Jonathon Prado and 32-year-old Claudia Mora Lopez died after a crash in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathon Prado and 32-year-old Claudia Mora Lopez, both from Wasco, as the victims who lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night in Bakersfield. The fatal car crash took place at the intersection of Kimberlina Road and Magnolia Avenue [...]
Multiple firearms, marijuana seized after armed robbery investigation in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Two men now sit in jail after deputies say they were involved in an armed robbery in Earlimart. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened on Thursday and it took deputies less than 24 hours to identify those suspects. Yovani Lombara,...
CHP: Pedestrian killed in Delano after running across NB Hwy. 99 lanes
CHP said a pedestrian was killed Saturday night after running across northbound Hwy. 99 lanes and being hit by the mirror of one vehicle and then being hit by another vehicle in Delano.
DUI accused driver arrested after crashing into patrol vehicle in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — A Tulare Police Officer is now recovering after a driver fails to stop at a stop sign and collides into his patrol vehicle. The crash happened near San Joaquin and J Street Friday morning. According to witnesses, the vehicle was traveling at a fast speed just before the crash.
Trailer stolen from Valley soccer league with equipment inside
The Reedley Kings Canyon Youth Soccer League says their trailer was stolen from their office last week.
Male Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash at Morton Avenue [Porterville, CA]
Motorcycle Crash at Morton Avenue Ended in Fatality. The collision happened on July 17th, at around 1:00 a.m., along the area of Morton Avenue and Indiana Street. According to reports, the motorcycle rider did not stop at a red light and entered the intersection at the same time as a truck did.
Wasco residents identified in Kimberlina Rd fatal crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fatal accident at the intersection of Kimberlina Road and Magnolia Avenue Tuesday night left two people dead. They have both been identified. Wasco residents Jonathon Prado, 28, and Claudia Mora Lopez, 32, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Officials with the California […]
Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 9:40 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Bakersfield Police officers responded to a call for a vehicle vs. bicyclist with moderate to major… Read more "Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield"
Cause of death released for woman killed at Jefferson Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office conducted a post-death examination on a woman who was killed in a pedestrian fatality at Jefferson Park on July 12. The coroner’s office says, the cause of death is crush and blunt force trauma and the manner of death was determined to be an accident. Ann […]
18-month-old overdoses on fentanyl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County continues its ongoing battle against the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl. A local child, barely old enough to walk, almost lost his life to the killer drug. Court filings say the 18-month-old was under his parents’ care when he overdosed last month. This is one of a growing number of child overdoses […]
