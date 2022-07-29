Alaska Airlines workers to vote on contract that ‘raises the bar’ for employees in their category

www.ktoo.org
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Inflation hits rural Alaska as food costs climb
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. Sticker...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Chamber awards the 3 top businesses in Alaska
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
alaskasnewssource.com
AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters Local 959
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Teamsters Local 959 reached an agreement with AT&T on a new contract that was ratified on July 31. The 175 members of the Teamsters Local 959 — the union of Alascom telecommunications employees who work as tower climbers and technicians — had been without a contract from AT&T since the end of February and voted to authorize a strike on July 13.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Chena River Recreation Site Reopening
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Chena River State Recreation Site, located off of Geraghty Avenue, has been closed to the public since 2020. Since closing, the site has seen numerous trespassers set up illegal camps and live at the site. “The ongoing illegal activity at the Chena River State Recreation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
Alaska Transportation Commissioner updates Juneau Chamber on infrastructure work
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The current status of infrastructure and future projects in Alaska was presented to the Juneau Chamber Thursday with Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation, being the speaker. Anderson spoke about the federal funding that is coming from the infrastructure act. He said the...
ktoo.org
Newscast – Monday, Aug. 1, 2022
Candidates for Alaska’s U.S. House seat appear at a candidate forum. Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve starts its own cruise ship monitoring program. Some refugees from Ukraine are living aboard a former state ferry in Ketchikan. Wildlife monitors in Metlakatla collect the live invasive European green crabs for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Telling Alaska’s Story: Spring Creek Farm in Palmer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Spring Creek Farm in Palmer is fulfilling a purpose given to the land long ago, to continue the education of local farmers. Summertime at the farm is a busy time. Workers are harvesting vegetables for the farm’s Community-Supported Agriculture program while camps for children are ongoing. None of the activity on the 700-acre parcel where the farm is located would be possible if it weren’t for the woman who donated the land.
kinyradio.com
RWB holds first meeting in Juneau Sunday morning
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Team RWB, 'Red, White and Blue' held their first Juneau meeting to brainstorm future ideas for veterans to enjoy. Paul Everitt and Mary Synk are starting an RWB group in Juneau. They moved to Juneau this year from Florida, although Everitt said he had worked in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kdll.org
Sterling Three Bears to open this week following delays
The new Sterling location of the Alaska grocery chain Three Bears is slated to open later this week. Construction delays pushed the original opening back more than a year. But the Wasilla-based company says it hopes everything will be good to go Friday at the new location — which will include a grocery store, gas station, liquor store, convenience store and Ace Hardware store.
alaskapublic.org
Without Ocean Rangers, Glacier Bay in Southeast Alaska is monitoring cruise ships on its own
Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Southeast Alaska started its own cruise ship monitoring program this July. Cruise companies are paying for independent inspectors to board ships unannounced and check on wastewater management, emissions, marine mammal protection and compliance documentation. Glacier Bay used to rely on the state’s Ocean...
alaskapublic.org
New K-12 charter school will serve growing Alaska Native population in Mat-Su Borough
A new Alaska Native charter school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade will open this fall in Wasilla with nearly 200 students. The Knik Tribe has spent the last three years planning the Knik Cultural Charter School with the help of a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Indian Education. In December 2021, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District approved a 10-year charter for the school.
kcaw.org
Stedman: Alaska’s wartime windfall a chance to save more, and build less, than previous oil booms
The state budget Gov. Dunleavy signed into law in June has a surplus of almost $2 billion, but that won’t necessarily translate into the windfall megaprojects of Alaska’s first oil boom. Rather, the wartime surplus is going to fill all the financial potholes in the state government, schools,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials Forced to Kill Another Black Bear at Alaska Homeless Campground
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
midnightsunak.com
In Alaska U.S. Senate primary, a race to finish fourth
The majority of voters going to the polls Aug. 16 will likely be choosing one of three candidates for Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat as their pick-one primary option: incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski, Republican Party-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka or Democratic Party-endorsed Patricia Chesbro. It’s the top four candidates, though, who will advance to the November ranked choice voting general election.
Mike and Karen Pence visit Alaska to support veterans
Former Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrived in Alaska this week to spend time at Lake Clark with veterans at the Operation Heal Our Patriots retreat at the Samaritan’s Purse lodge at Port Alsworth, Lake Clark. Every Sunday evening throughout the summer, a Samaritan’s Purse aircraft touches...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Strengthening Indigenous food systems while highlighting local cuisine
Food connected to one’s culture does more than nourish the body, it also provides emotional and spiritual support. For Indigenous chefs, reviving traditional harvest and preparation techniques is a mission to both create healthier bodies and healthier, more vibrant connections to family and community. We’ll discuss new ways to use culinary traditions for more sustainable growing and harvesting for the kitchen with Sean Sherman and Rob Kinneen from North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NĀTIFS).
BEAT OF HAWAII
Delta Adds More Hawaii Flights + First-Ever Premium Select Option
Starting later this year, Delta Airlines has decided to add Hawaii flights and up-gauge some of its existing Hawaii flights in a most interesting way. They’re moving to treat Hawaii as an international destination by adding their Premium Select option on some longer-haul Hawaii routes. The airline said in...
kinyradio.com
Bowman, Hinderberger Distance Juneau Marathon Field
JJ Hinderberger finishes the Juneau Marathon on Saturday as the top female, and seventh overall, with a Boston Marathon qualifying time o 3:24:71. (Klas Stolpe/Kiny) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fairbanks’ Will Bowman, 31, won the men’s open division of the Juneau Marathon on Saturday in a time of two hours 40 minutes and 41 seconds and Juneau’s JJ Hinderberger, 31, placed first for women and seventh overall in 3:24:41. Both times are age-group qualifiers for the Boston Marathon but the field ran for much more.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for August 1
Wildfire activity increased over the weekend, with an additional fire that has burned close to 13,000 acres of land in Montana near Flathead Lake. A public meeting to address wildfire concerns is set for August 1 at 7 pm. The National Weather Service in Billings tweeted on Saturday that smoky skies will be apparent due to the fire activity in Montana and Idaho.
Fairfield Sun Times
Where will they go? Housing encampment in Great Falls being evicted Monday
GREAT FALLS — Susan Raining Bird, 48, soon won’t be able to call the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church here home. The church handed the unhoused people living there eviction notices on Monday, giving them one week’s notice to clear the property. “Unfortunately, the...
Comments / 0