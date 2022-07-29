Writing group’s presentation on social media is Aug. 4

www.dailytrib.com
Related
dailytrib.com
Teachers can post wish list links for donations
Teachers in Burnet and Llano counties should post their back-to-school Amazon wish list links on the Highland Lakes Crisis Network Facebook page. Look for the image above and post in the comments under that image on the Facebook page. Include next to your link in the comment section what grade and subject you teach and the school.
dailytrib.com
Back to School Blast is Aug. 6
More than 1,500 Highland Lakes students will get ready for school at the annual Back to School Blast from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive. Along with a backpack full of school supplies, all area students in prekindergarten through 12th grade...
dailytrib.com
Sales tax holiday is Aug. 5-7
Back-to-school shoppers can save money on clothes and supplies during Texas’ sales tax holiday Friday-Sunday, Aug. 5-7. Sales tax will be exempt on qualifying items priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend this weekend, according to a media release from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
dailytrib.com
WINDOW ON THE HIGHLAND LAKES: Marble Falls Triathlon
The Marble Falls Triathlon got a bright and early start on Sunday, July 31, at Lakeside Park in Marble Falls. The youngest participant was Levi Kitson (left) at 11 years old. Robert Harder (right) was the oldest. He participated in the 80-plus category. The triathlon consisted of a sprint distance option with a 500-meter swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 2-mile run and the full triathlon with a 1-kilometer swim, a 23-mile bike ride, and a 4.4-mile run. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailytrib.com
Dog killings worry Bertram residents
At least three dogs have been shot, killed, and dumped within a mile of each other near Bertram on FM 1174 since July 18. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings due to their close proximity and brutal nature. The remains of a dog that had been...
dailytrib.com
Registration opens for Marble Falls youth soccer, flag football
Registration is open for a fall youth soccer program and a new youth flag football program, announced the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department. Parents can sign up their children through Aug. 19 for flag football and Aug. 26 for soccer. “(The) response has been great from families interested in...
Comments / 0