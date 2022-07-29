www.thecheyennepost.com
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
Nurses Honored As Hometown Heroes At Cheyenne Frontier Days For Saving Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two medical professionals from Cheyenne were singled out as “hometown heroes” on Friday in front of a packed crowd at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Nurse Kim Coulter and nursing assistant Eli Burgess were given a standing ovation in front of...
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
City Accepting Applications for Housing and Development Advisory Council
The City of Cheyenne is now seeking applications for membership to the Housing and Community Development Advisory Council. For all interested parties, online and PDF applications are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards and the links above. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, August 12th by 5 p.m. Additional information about...
Unofficial Results from Semifinals 2 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo - July 30, 2022
The following are unofficial results from Semifinals 2 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Jacek Lane Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Neurotic Toddy; Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s & Phenom Genetics’ Mustard; and Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Montana on Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics’ Outlaw tunes, 85.5 points and $2,429 each. 4, (tie) Evan Keler Betony, Tonalea, Ariz., and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 85, $911. 6, (tie) Yance Day, Tahlequah, Okla.; Bronc Marriott, Woods Cross, Utah and Ty Pope, Marshall, Mo., 84, $160.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Homelessness On The Rise In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The homeless population in Wyoming appears to be on the rise, according to at least two homeless advocates in the state. Tracy Obert, housing manager at Council of Community Services in Gillette, said their local emergency shelter’s beds have been full...
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
City of Cheyenne to close Converse Avenue for repairs after CFD
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Converse Avenue is set to close on Monday, Aug. 1 so the city can complete utility work associated with the new subdivision. This closure will span from North Odgen Road to the Townsend Place Apartments. Ridge and Powderhouse Roads will serve as detour routes, with the...
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
Frontier Days: Saturday schedule includes the final Grand Parade and Union Pacific “Big Boy” arrival
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The ‘Daddy of ’em All’ is coming to an end, and the schedule gives attendees a chance to take in the last of this 10-day event. Cheyenne Frontier Days is partnering with Wyoming Hunger Initiative for its second year to sell the Cowboys Stompin’ Hunger T-shirt at official CFD merchandise outlets at the park today. All proceeds benefit anti-hunger organizations in Wyoming.
Larimer County fire east of Carter Lake
A view captured video of a fire burning in Larimer County on Sunday, July 31. Credit: Ken Gallegoa.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
Cheyenne Police Issue Phone Scam Warning
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning Cheyenne residents to be wary of a scam that has been reported recently. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The scam features a caller claiming to be a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy who says the intended victim owes...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
2 killed in Loveland, suspect turns gun on himself in Erie
Police in Loveland searched for a suspect on Thursday in a crime scene that stretched all the way to Erie. Officers first responded to the area Pavo Court and Aries Drive in Loveland at around 2 p.m.They say they received 911 calls from minors inside of a home who said there was someone with a weapon inside the home and shot an unspecified number of people. Police later learned two people were shot and killed.Three juveniles were hiding in the home. A SWAT team rescued them and cleared the home.Police urged residents to stay indoors and lock their doors in...
City Announces Pick-Up Schedule for Cheyenne Day
The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule, in observance of Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 27th. Scheduled trash, compost, and recycle pick-ups will operate as normal on this day. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. Due to the observed holiday,...
Laramie County Community College Announces Spring 2022 Graduates and Honor roll
Laramie County Community College is proud to announce the list of graduates for the 2022 spring semester and those students earning a place on the president’s and vice president’s honor rolls. Under the list of graduates, students earning high distinction (HD) graduated with a cumulative grade point average...
