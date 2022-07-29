Fri, July 29 at 7:30pm – CapitolView

news.wsiu.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
In post-Madigan power vacuum, Illinois Democrats settle once more into détente ahead of midterm election
An internal power squabble within Illinois’ Democratic Party leadership, which briefly turned public — and ugly — had already resolved nearly 24 hours before Saturday’s meeting to elect a new chair to lead the state party for the next four years. But the fight hung over...
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary
Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
10 Illinois Places You Should Never Move to (Video)
Take this dude's video with a GIANT grain of salt...or maybe some salt on the rim of an ice cold, Pabst Blue Ribbon. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, and everyone has a podcast or YouTube Channel, that doesn't make them correct. While some serious work and research went...
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
IL Lottery: MegaMillions winning ticket sold in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe it was you. The Illinois Lottery’s website indicates that a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois for Friday night’s drawing. The ticket was believed to have been sold in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, and MegaMillions.com says Illinois sold the only ticket to match all the numbers.
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/28/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has announced partisan working groups to focus on the issues of abortion, guns, mental health, and social media. The Hillside Democrat says he created the working group of lawmakers to take a balanced and research-driven approach to reform Illinois laws. However, since the groups are not open to any Republicans or even the general public, many say the move comes straight out of former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s playbook. Meanwhile, it’s still unclear if there will be a special session of the General Assembly, which many lawmakers are calling for.
Fentanyl is devastating Midwest communities. But expanding harm reduction can be difficult
Karen Warpenberg is fighting an almost invisible enemy that’s claiming the lives of a growing number of people in her southern Indiana community: the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Ingesting a tiny amount of the drug can be lethal. But it’s not that people are seeking it out. Dealers have...
Illinois receives $760 million settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
How will Illinois spend $760B settlement from opioid lawsuit?
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order Friday establishing an advisory board to determine how to spend funds won in a $760 million settlement with opioid drug makers. Earlier this year, Illinois was part of a $26 billion national settlement. The new board will make recommendations on how to allocate […]
5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb
WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
Suburb won't do parade this Labor Day weekend
While the parade at this September’s Buffalo Grove Days festival has been canceled, village leaders have found other ways for the community to gather and celebrate the Labor Day weekend.
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO — (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
Illinois COVID infections continue to rise
The number of new COVID infections in Illinois continued to creep up this week - with more than 35,000 new cases recorded since last week. Through the month of July, Illinois' number of new cases grew each week - at 27,500 on July 8th to this week. Health officials say the actual total is likely higher - with many people testing positive using home tests, and not reporting to local agencies.
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
Veteran prosecutor abruptly quits, ripping Foxx in goodbye email: ‘zero confidence’
One of Cook County’s most seasoned and high-profile prosecutors abruptly quit in spectacular fashion Friday, sending an email to staff that blasted Kim Foxx directly and her administration in general, saying he had “zero confidence in their leadership.”. James Murphy III was most recently a supervisor overseeing felony...
