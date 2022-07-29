ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Amanda Shires Gets Honest About Challenges of Marriage and Motherhood on New Album: 'Life's Not Easy'

By Topher Gauk-Roger
People
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
people.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Shires
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Us Weekly

Jennifer Garner and John Miller: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Ben Affleck may regret his divorce from Jennifer Garner, but the actress was in a great place after finding love again with John Miller. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020 that the CaliGroup CEO “very much” wanted to marry the actress after two years together. However, only seven months later, Us confirmed that the pair […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Marriages#Music Industry#Songwriting
Us Weekly

Costars Reunited Through the Years

Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore

Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Grace Jones Is the Enduring Queen of Disco Club Fashion

Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

North West Channeled Mom Kim Kardashian in a Pair of Bug-Eyed Sunglasses

Extra-large sunglasses have quickly become Kim Kardashian's go-to accessory as of late, and her 9-year-old daughter North West is copying (or, maybe trolling?) her mom's new look. On Friday, Kardashian shared several photos of North modeling a pair of bug-eyed, reflective YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ from dad Kanye West's fashion...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy