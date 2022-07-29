Amanda Shires Gets Honest About Challenges of Marriage and Motherhood on New Album: 'Life's Not Easy'

people.com
Related
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
People
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
People
Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens Is 'Beyond Proud' of Son Jordyn's Acting Debut in Netflix's Uncoupled
The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens supported his son Jordyn Owens' acting debut as they walked the red carpet at Tuesday's New York City premiere of Netflix's Uncoupled, in which the 23-year-old plays Trey. "I'm beyond words proud," Geoffrey, 61, told Page Six. "I'm speechless." Geoffrey, who starred in The...
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
RELATED PEOPLE
Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Heming’s Sweetest Family Moments Over the Years
Happy family! Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming’s life is full of bliss, love and lots of laughs — and they have the photos to prove it. The Die Hard actor and Malta-born model met in 2007 at a mutual trainer’s gym. They tied the knot two years later at their home in Turks and […]
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues
Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder
Jennifer Garner and John Miller: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Ben Affleck may regret his divorce from Jennifer Garner, but the actress was in a great place after finding love again with John Miller. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020 that the CaliGroup CEO “very much” wanted to marry the actress after two years together. However, only seven months later, Us confirmed that the pair […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Childhood Pics in Birthday Tribute to Dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'
Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating her father Arnold's 75th birthday!. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the mom of two, 32, celebrated The Terminator star's big day with a series of childhood photos. In the first, the duo is riding horses as Arnold jokes around with a peace sign behind her...
Costars Reunited Through the Years
Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato’s Sweetest Pics With 3 Kids: Family Album
Family of five! Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, tied the knot in March 2011 and have been sharing their major family milestones ever since. The couple welcomed their son, Noah, the year after their nuptials, and he became a big brother when Elias and Vida arrived in 2014 and 2018, respectively. In 2016, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style. The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Watch Michael Bublé Get Emotional During His 8-Year-Old Son's Surprise Piano Concert
Watch: Michael Buble Talks Fatherhood After Welcoming Baby No. 2. Michael Bublé's son Noah has already inherited dad's love of music. The singer shared a video of his 8-year-old playing his song "I'll Never Not Love You" on the piano to Instagram July 28. "Noah surprised me after I...
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore
Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
People
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Extended Family Meal with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Gangs All Here!'
Hoda Kotb is enjoying some downtime with the key women in her life. Kotb, 57, posted a photo to Instagram Monday of her eating out with daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, her mother Sameha, and her sister, Hala. "Gangs all here! Xo," Kotb wrote in the caption of...
Grace Jones Is the Enduring Queen of Disco Club Fashion
Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
In Style
North West Channeled Mom Kim Kardashian in a Pair of Bug-Eyed Sunglasses
Extra-large sunglasses have quickly become Kim Kardashian's go-to accessory as of late, and her 9-year-old daughter North West is copying (or, maybe trolling?) her mom's new look. On Friday, Kardashian shared several photos of North modeling a pair of bug-eyed, reflective YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ from dad Kanye West's fashion...
Peta Murgatroyd Gets Emotional as She Talks About IVF Struggles: 'It's the Hardest at the End'
Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about some of the challenges women face while undergoing in-vitro fertilization. The professional dancer, 35, has been sharing her IVF journey publicly as she and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy try for their second baby. In an Instagram video shared Sunday, Murgatroyd spoke candidly about her rough morning.
Comments / 0